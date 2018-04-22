The infamous and disastrous debut at UFC 203 all the way back in 2016 didn’t deter CM Punk from making a serious go at competing inside of the Octagon again.



Understandably, there was plenty of attention on the Cleveland show. Not just because Stipe Miocic was defending the heavyweight crown against Alistair Overeem, but because the world wanted to see what the former WWE star in Punk had learnt on his way to getting his first professional fight on a huge pay-per-view event.

UFC 225

It took two minutes and 14 seconds for Mickey Gall to derail the hype train which probably shouldn’t have existed for someone that hadn’t fought as an amateur, let alone a professional.



To his credit, though, Punk has continued honing his craft with his team recently claiming that he’s 200% better than what we all saw in his debut. With Punk being proud of where he comes from, it came as no surprise that UFC president Dana White came through on his promise and officially announced that Punk’s second fight in the organisation will take place against Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in Chicago, Illinois on June 9.

The event, like UFC 226 after it, is shaping up to be a brilliant card.



Robert Whittaker defends the middleweight championship in a rematch against Yoel Romero, Holly Holm is back in action against Megan Anderson, the interim welterweight title fight is one that is drawing plenty of excitement with Rafael dos Anjos going up against Colby Covington while Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes is one that can impact the heavyweight rankings.

So, it’s going to be a great night and with so many excellent fights taking place. However, the majority of UFC fans have been venting their frustration and annoyance on social media when it was revealed that CM Punk had made the official poster, with the likes of Holm and Anderson being snubbed.

POSTER REACTION

Most of the frustration stems from the fact that this is only Punk’s second fight, while many believe he doesn’t deserve to be there alongside the other fighters based on how his first fight went.



This also means The Truth - who is coming into the fact in arguably a worse position than Punk with a 0-1 record after losing in only 45 seconds against Gall - also makes the poster ahead of much bigger names.

They can’t be blamed for feeling that way, as you wouldn’t normally see two 0-1 fighters on the poster of a marquee event ahead of some huge names who deserve that spot more ahead of two men who could arguably compete on the preliminary card.



However, it’s obvious that this is all a marketing technique with Punk being a huge name.



Regardless of his record, Punk is going to gauge plenty of interest from even the most casual of fans who will tune in to see how he does, so advertising him does make sense, even if he doesn’t deserve that spot.



What do you make of the UFC deciding to stick CM Punk and Mike Jackson on the UFC 225 poster? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

