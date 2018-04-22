The FA caused quite the stir with their tweet about Chris Smalling and Harry Kane on Saturday.

After Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Tottenham in their FA Cup semi-final, there was a quiet acknowledgement that Smalling had performed brilliantly up against one of English football's most lethal strikers.

Nobody quite expected the official FA Cup Twitter account to post about it, though.

The account uploaded the following caption: 'Me: What’s that in your pocket, Chris? Chris:' followed by an edited clip of Smalling simply stating 'Harry Kane.'

In other words, whoever was in charge of the FA Cup's Twitter on Saturday simply couldn't resist joining in with talk that Smalling had pocketed Kane during their semi-final.

FA Cup's tweet sparked controversy

While many supporters found the incident rather amusing, there's also been a feeling that an organisation such as the FA should have been more professional in regards to an England player and Premier League star in general.

Telegraph journalist Matt Law tweeted this in reaction: "This was ridiculous from FA Cup Twitter account. Why risk upsetting England's star player and potential captain so close to World Cup? Suspect Tottenham and Southgate will be fuming."

Gary Neville reacts on Twitter

It comes in a month where Kane has already been hammered on social media for claiming a goal that was originally attributed to Christian Eriksen.

And now another pop has been taken at the Tottenham man from main stream sources, it's ruffled a few feathers and Gary Neville has been the latest to wade into the debate.

Ever the voice of reason in situations like these, arguably England's finest pundit couldn't help wagging his finger at the FA Cup but also allowing his inner-fan to chuckle ever so slightly.

Check out his tweet below:

That just about sums it up, Gary.

The tweet went down a treat at the time and even Smalling himself 'liked' it but the United man has since reverted his decision, along with a number of supporters.

It's been very interesting to see personalities like Neville starting to come out and react.

There has been a rise in comedic tweets and creative social media presences from players and clubs in recent years and now competitions are trying their hand.

Have some people overblown it? Yes, but it wasn't really necessary from the FA Cup and that just about sums things up.

We would wonder why Kane hasn't replied yet there's probably no signal in Smalling's pocket. Sorry, Harry.

Do you think the FA Cup went too far here? Have your say in the comments section below.

