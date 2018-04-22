There will be plenty of football fans tuning into Juventus vs Napoli on Sunday night.

It's 1st vs 2nd and it's set to be a cracker.

The Old Lady are four points clear at the top of the table but that lead could be cut to just one with four matches remaining with a Napoli win.

It’s going to be a very interesting 90 minutes at the Juventus Stadium.

But those fans tuning in might notice something rather strange.

This weekend, many Serie A players have been playing with red marks on their face.

But what is the meaning behind it?

WHY PLAYERS ARE PLAYING WITH RED ON THEIR FACE

Well, the marks are, in fact, lipstick marks and these footballers are taking part in a social media initiative targeting violence against women.

It’s also ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women'.

While some players have been wearing the lipstick during their games, others have been posting on social media.

Players have put a red mark on their cheek and posed in a picture alongside their partners.

It’s a brilliant initiative - getting footballers to promote the awareness of an important issue is a very good idea.

Back to the Serie A title race and a Juve win would surely seal their seventh consecutive league title.

It would put them seven points clear of Napoli, allowing them some breathing space in the final month of the campaign.

To be fair, Juve might need that breathing space.

They face tough away trips to both Inter Milan and Roma before the end of the season, while they also face AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final.

Could yet another double be on the cards for Massimiliano Allegri’s side or will Napoli win just their third Serie A title?

