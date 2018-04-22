So, it will be Chelsea vs Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Antonio Conte vs Jose Mourinho at Wembley on May 19.

We can’t wait.

United had the tougher semi-final to negotiate but they overcame Spurs 2-1 on Saturday evening.

As for Chelsea, they faced relegation-threatened Southampton - a side they beat 3-2 just last week.

While Conte’ side won 2-0, they didn’t have it all their own way.

In fact, they can consider themselves very fortunate to have not conceded a goal when they were 1-0 ahead thanks to Olivier Giroud’s brilliant goal.

SOUTHAMPTON'S DISALLOWED GOAL

Willy Caballero dropped a clanger and the ball appeared to cross the line. However, referee Martin Atkinson suggested Charlie Austin fouled the goalkeeper.

Replays suggested it was incredibly harsh so BT Sport decided to ask former referee Graham Poll what he thought.

But instead of clearing it up, Poll confused everyone.

He appeared to completely make up a new rule saying goalkeepers can’t be touched in the six-yard box while they’re in the air.

That’s a new one to us - and hundreds of other football fans for that matter.

What was Poll talking about?

Atkinson’s decision to rule out the goal cost Southampton dearly.

Just minutes later, Alvaro Morata doubled Chelsea’s lead with a fine header and sent Chelsea through to the final.

Southampton will now have to concentrate on trying to stay up in the Premier League.

They face Bournemouth next weekend before trips to Everton and Swansea.

If they need points on the final day of the season, they will need to pick up something against champions Manchester City at St Mary’s.

They're currently four points adrift of Swansea having played a game more. It's going to need a Mark Hughes miracle for Southampton to be playing Premier League football next season.

