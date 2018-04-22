Football

Austin.

Graham Poll appeared to completely make up a new rule during Chelsea vs Southampton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

So, it will be Chelsea vs Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Antonio Conte vs Jose Mourinho at Wembley on May 19.

We can’t wait.

United had the tougher semi-final to negotiate but they overcame Spurs 2-1 on Saturday evening.

As for Chelsea, they faced relegation-threatened Southampton - a side they beat 3-2 just last week.

While Conte’ side won 2-0, they didn’t have it all their own way.

In fact, they can consider themselves very fortunate to have not conceded a goal when they were 1-0 ahead thanks to Olivier Giroud’s brilliant goal.

SOUTHAMPTON'S DISALLOWED GOAL

Willy Caballero dropped a clanger and the ball appeared to cross the line. However, referee Martin Atkinson suggested Charlie Austin fouled the goalkeeper.

Replays suggested it was incredibly harsh so BT Sport decided to ask former referee Graham Poll what he thought.

But instead of clearing it up, Poll confused everyone.

He appeared to completely make up a new rule saying goalkeepers can’t be touched in the six-yard box while they’re in the air.

That’s a new one to us - and hundreds of other football fans for that matter.

What was Poll talking about?

Atkinson’s decision to rule out the goal cost Southampton dearly.

Just minutes later, Alvaro Morata doubled Chelsea’s lead with a fine header and sent Chelsea through to the final.

Southampton will now have to concentrate on trying to stay up in the Premier League.

They face Bournemouth next weekend before trips to Everton and Swansea.

If they need points on the final day of the season, they will need to pick up something against champions Manchester City at St Mary’s.

They're currently four points adrift of Swansea having played a game more. It's going to need a Mark Hughes miracle for Southampton to be playing Premier League football next season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
Premier League
Emotional-Angry
Chelsea
Willy Caballero
Charlie Austin
Southampton
Football

Trending Stories

What one Sevilla fan did when Andres Iniesta was subbed deserves a lot of respect

What one Sevilla fan did when Andres Iniesta was subbed deserves a lot of respect

Barça fans noticed what Lionel Messi did for Andres Iniesta after 5-0 win v Sevilla

Barça fans noticed what Lionel Messi did for Andres Iniesta after 5-0 win v Sevilla

Alan Shearer hears what Sunderland players did after relegation - nails it with tweet

Alan Shearer hears what Sunderland players did after relegation - nails it with tweet

Watch: What Sanchez said about Wenger after Man Utd 2-1 Spurs deserves huge respect

Watch: What Sanchez said about Wenger after Man Utd 2-1 Spurs deserves huge respect

Watch: Jasper Cillissen's pass for Coutinho v Sevilla left football fans absolutely stunned

Watch: Jasper Cillissen's pass for Coutinho v Sevilla left football fans absolutely stunned

Man Utd fans can't get over the FA Cup's tweet involving Harry Kane after win v Spurs

Man Utd fans can't get over the FA Cup's tweet involving Harry Kane after win v Spurs

Man Utd fans are starting to make the same point about Sanchez after beating Spurs

Man Utd fans are starting to make the same point about Sanchez after beating Spurs

Mo Salah and Ahmed Hegazi had brilliant Twitter exchange after West Brom 2-2 Liverpool

Mo Salah and Ahmed Hegazi had brilliant Twitter exchange after West Brom 2-2 Liverpool

Frank Lampard has just dropped a truth bomb on Dele Alli after celebration v Man Utd

Frank Lampard has just dropped a truth bomb on Dele Alli after celebration v Man Utd

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again