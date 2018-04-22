Football

Romelu Lukaku reveals the one thing Man United need to improve to win the PL next season

It's been a tumultuous debut season for Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United.

The Belgian striker completed a £90m move from Everton last summer, and has scored 27 goals in 49 appearances for the Red Devils.

However, he endured an awful barren spell in the Premier League midway through the season, having started with seven strikes in as many outings.

Following that blistering opening to his Old Trafford career, Lukaku managed just four goals in the next 17 matches, which for a striker of his quality is hugely surprising.

And United's season has told much the same tale.

Their title challenge fell apart after losing 2-1 to runaway leaders Manchester City in December, crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Championship side Bristol City, and Sevilla dumped them out of the Champions League too.

All that remains is the FA Cup, which they reached the final of yesterday with their excellent 2-1 victory against Tottenham.

While that trophy alone wouldn't make up for the chasm between themselves and City in the league, it would be a first major trophy in England for Lukaku.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-TOTTENHAM-MAN UTD

He set up the winner for Ander Herrera yesterday, albeit with a poor touch, and he is already targeting more success in the league next term.

And he's revealed what he thinks United need to do to bridge the gap to their noisy neighbours.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-MAN UTD

Lukaku believes his team simply have to be far more consistent in order to win the first domestic title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

"I don't know, you'd have to ask the manager," he answered when asked what it would take to win the league.

"I'm really confident in my team-mates. I think we can do it with the team we have now, but we should have showed more consistency throughout the season.

"For us now it is up to us to be more consistent and the manager needs to see if he has to add more players but with the players we have now, I think we have enough. We just have to be more consistent."

FBL-ENG-FACUP-TOTTENHAM-MAN UTD

To be fair, they'd have to go some way to match the consistency that City have shown this season.

The firepower that the Citizens possess is something that, quite frankly, United can't match.

They do have more than enough money though, and the summer transfer window could be very interesting.

As Mourinho showed at Wembley yesterday, however, he is a serial winner, and as long as he's at the helm you'd have to think the Red Devils have a strong chance of success in every competition they're in.

