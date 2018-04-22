Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang mocked Harry Kane on Instagram after Arsenal v West Ham

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made a big impact off the bench during Arsenal's 4-1 home win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The Gabonese striker - who became the club's record signing in January - was brought on in the 70th minute with the score at 1-1.

Aubameyang played an important role in each of Arsenal's three goals late on.

He was left on the bench by the departing Arsene Wenger as preparation for Thursday's Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, the 28-year-old former Borussia Dortmund star is ineligible to play in the competition.

Aubameyang needs his teammates to win the Europa League if he is to play in the Champions League next season.

He was on top form on Instagram after the 4-1 victory over West Ham.

Aubameyang trolls Kane

Aaron Ramsey restored Arsenal's advantage in the 82nd minute - but Aubameyang was very close to getting a touch on the Welshman's cross which ended up in Joe Hart's goal.

The Arsenal frontman posted about Ramsey's goal on social media - and took a cheeky little dig at Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-TOTTENHAM-MAN UTD

Kane had recently hit the headlines for successfully appealing a goal which had initially been awarded to teammate Christian Eriksen.

“I swear on my daughter’s life that I touched the ball, but there’s nothing I can do," said the 24-year-old Englishman after a 2-1 win over Stoke.

“If they can turn it around, they can turn it around. If they take my word, they take my word."

Celebrating Sunday's 4-1 win on social media, Aubameyang couldn't resist making a joke at Kane's expense.

This could be going on for quite some time...

Arsenal fans on social media were certainly enjoying Aubameyang's humorous Instagram post.

On Friday, Wenger announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season - and Ramsey paid tribute to his manager after Sunday's win.

Arsenal Training

"Obviously it's really tough to take for the group of lads. He's believed in us, backed us and given us all these opportunities over the years," Ramsey told Sky Sports.

"Especially for me, he brought me here as a 17-year-old so I owe him a lot.

"He deserves everything he gets, all the plaudits and the recognition and hopefully we can finish off the season on a high for him.

"We're not thinking about who's coming in next, it's more about doing it for him. We want to win every game and finish off with the cup, so hopefully we can give him the perfect send-off."

