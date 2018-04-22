Football

How Gary Lineker and football fans reacted to Phil Foden's performance v Swansea

What a season it's been for Phil Foden.

The 17-year-old introduced himself to the world during pre-season with Manchester City, delivering a remarkable performance against Manchester United. To say it impressed Pep Guardiola at the time, would be putting things mildly.

After the game, Guardiola remarkable stated: "I don’t have words – I would like to have the right words to describe what I saw.

"You are the lucky guys who saw the first game, for the first team for Manchester City, of this guy."

Just three months later and Foden starred for England's under-17 outfit, scoring two in the final and bagging the Golden Ball award as the Three Lions went all the way.

Guardiola played Foden v Swansea

All that considered, Guardiola hasn't hesitated to hand Foden a series of opportunities in the City first-team this season - deploying him on 11 occasions overall.

His latest appearance came against Swansea City on Sunday with the 19-year-old joining the field after 71 minutes and with the game already in City's hands.

Foden didn't have long to leave an impression on fans but he did just that.

Manchester City v Swansea City - Premier League

Lineker and football fans react

In an almost faultless 20 minutes, the Englishman came inches from providing a delightful assist with Gabriel Jesus only narrowly denied by Lukas Fabianski.

In fact, not only did he manage to impress the supporters but none other than Gary Lineker, too.

Take a look at the reaction below:

This kid has talent.

It can only be hoped that Foden is given even more opportunities in the City first-team next season because there's every reason to suggest he'll flourish along the Citizens' glut of talent.

There can be few tutors and role models quite like David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne when it comes to progression.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

From his performances this season, his heroics at the U-17 World Cup and his masterclass in pre-season, he's done more than enough to make sure we remember the name.

Do you think Foden will make it at Manchester City? Have your say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Gary Lineker
Kevin De Bruyne
David Silva
Football

