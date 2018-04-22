Andrew Bogut's NBA career is officially over.

The veteran big man has signed with the Sydney Kings in Australia's NBL, the team announced Sunday.

A news conference will be held Monday in Australia to confirm the details of the signing.

The 33-year-old most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers, but was cut by the team in January. He made an announcement in March he wouldn't play in the NBA next season in order to remain with his pregnant wife in Australia. Bogut hails from Melbourne, Australia, so finishing his basketball career on native soil makes sense.

“I reckon that the NBL season is perfect for him because there are fewer games (than the NBA) and I think it’s a real key for him to try to play for Australia again,” former Sydney Kings coach Shane Heal told the Herald Sun.“I think he’ll play at the next Olympics - his locker room presence and his experience and ability to mentor young kids is huge."

There are eight teams that compete in the NBL, and each team only plays 28 games during the regular season. The season starts in early October and ends in late March, allowing players plenty of rest between contests. Bogut has played internationally for Australia at the 2004, 2008 and 2016 Olympic Games. He's also participated in several FIBA competitions for his country over the years.

The seven-foot center became the first Australian to be selected with the No. 1 draft pick when he was taken by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2005. He spent seven seasons with the Bucks, and blossomed into one of the better big men in the game at the time. He peaked during the 2009-10 season, averaging 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over 69 contests.

Ankle, leg and back injuries forced Bogut into more of a reserve role later in his career with the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks and Lakers. However, he did win his first and only championship with the Warriors in 2015. Bogut averaged 9.7 points and 8.7 rebounds over his solid career in North America.

The Sydney Kings finished the 2017-18 season in seventh place with a disappointing 11-17 record. Adding Bogut to the roster should increase the team's profile and performance next season.

