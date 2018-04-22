WWE

Favourite to win the Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia

The WWE is set to hold its Greatest Royal Rumble event in less than a week from Saudi Arabia, and fans are buzzing as to who they think will walk away from the historic bout as the victor.

50 men will step into the ring for a Battle Royal, and while the winner's prize has yet to be determined, simply winning the historic bout will be a huge notch in that Superstar's belt moving forward.

The card is stacked from top to bottom; featuring a Casket match between The Undertaker and Rusev, a Ladder match for the Intercontinental Title, Roman Reigns challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title inside a Steel Cage, and many more.

Currently most of the WWE roster is expected to participate in the Greatest Royal Rumble main event, as it's going to take a lot of man power to make the match a success.

As to who is expected to walk away from the bout victorious, betting odds have finally been released for the entire card.

Former WWE Universal Title challenger Braun Strowman tops the list of Superstars favored to win the match. Daniel Bryan, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashely, and Big Cass follow behind. Check out the full odds here below (via NoDQ.com):

Greatest Royal Rumble match (top five)

Braun Strowman +175
Daniel Bryan +250
Baron Corbin +450
Bobby Lashley +900
Big Cass +1200

Universal Title

Roman Reigns -162
Brock Lesnar +120

IC Title

Seth Rollins -162
The Miz +400
Finn Balor +500
Samoa Joe +650

WWE Championship

AJ Styles -200
Shinsuke Nakamura +150

United States Championship

Jeff Hardy -250
Jinder Mahal +175

RAW Tag Team titles

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy -800
Cesaro & Sheamus +450

Smackdown Live Tag Team titles

Bludgeon Brothers -275
The Usos +200

Legends match

John Cena -188
Triple H +138

Casket match

The Undertaker -450
Rusev +300

WWE has completely stacked this card, arguably bigger than WrestleMania, so it should be interesting to see how it all plays out later this month. 

What are your thoughts on the betting odds for the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble match? Do you think that Strowman will emerge victorious when it's finally all said and done? And who do you want to see walk out of Saudi Arabia as the winner of the historic bout? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

Listen to GiveMeSport's Turnbuckle Talk podcast with special guest Matt Hardy on iTunes HERE.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://gms.to/writeforgms

