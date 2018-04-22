Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant offers stern career advice to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Giannis Antetokounmpo is happy in Milwaukee, but one of his NBA colleagues is cautioning him about getting too comfortable with the Bucks.

Kevin Durant, who made the shocking decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and sign with the stacked Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016, is warning the Bucks superstar about expressing long-term loyalty to one team.

"I was at that point," Durant told ESPN. "I wanted the same things..."

"What I would say to him, I would tell him to play for himself," Durant said. "Because he's the one out there putting in the work, he's the one out there getting up in the morning staying committed to the game. Obviously [the comments about staying put] sounds good to the fans in Milwaukee and to the ownership, because he cares so much about wanting to please them and play well for them, and I get it. But his career is about him; it's about whatever he wants to do and however he feels is right for him. And what type of basketball does he want to play? He's not going to stay in Milwaukee if he's not having fun playing the game."

Antetokounmpo has gone on the record several times, stating he enjoys playing in a smaller market like Milwaukee, where the spotlight isn't as bright as Los Angeles or New York, for example. He doesn't see himself donning another uniform throughout this career.

"Definitely. That's one of my goals," Antetokounmpo told ESPN. "Kobe [Bryant] did it. Tim Duncan did it. Dirk Nowitzki did it. I just want to be one of those guys ... that stays for the city, play for the city for 20 years."

The Bucks are building a contender around the player affectionately known as "The Greek Freak." It is his franchise, and he's the reason why the team has earned the right to battle the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs this year. The 23-year-old posted career highs in points (26.9 per game) and rebounds (10 per game) this season, and is poised to be one of the great players in the NBA for years to come.

Durant, unlike Antetokounmpo, had to share the spotlight with James Harden and Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City, which is also a small-market franchise. The three never found a way to coexist and achieve a championship with the Thunder, but each of them flourished once the trio disbanded. Durant captured a championship with the Warriors in his first season with the club, and Harden has developed into perhaps the most dynamic offensive player in the league with the Houston Rockets. Westbrook accepted the challenge as the franchise player in Oklahoma City, and responded with a MVP award last season.

"I'm sure he has nothing but love and respect for everybody that helped him out in Milwaukee and all the fans that cheered for him, but his career is not about them. It's about himself," Durant exclaimed. "And I learned that because I said the same things, I lived the same things."

Antetokounmpo is under contract with the Bucks through the 2020-21 season, and wouldn't be able to test free agency until the summer of 2021. He will be just 26 years old at that point in his career.

Listen HERE to the first episode of the new GiveMeSport NBA podcast, featuring former Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin.

Enjoy, and please subscribe for all future episodes.

Topics:
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Milwaukee Bucks
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

Mike D'Antoni makes shocking statement about his Houston Rockets

Mike D'Antoni makes shocking statement about his Houston Rockets

Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili set impressive NBA record in Game 4 victory

Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili set impressive NBA record in Game 4 victory

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo converts amazing tip-in to beat Celtics

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo converts amazing tip-in to beat Celtics

Andrew Bogut's next basketball career move has been revealed

Andrew Bogut's next basketball career move has been revealed

Pelicans sweep the Blazers; Jazz take control against OKC; T-Wolves overcome Rockets

Pelicans sweep the Blazers; Jazz take control against OKC; T-Wolves overcome Rockets

Watch: Rajon Rondo bamboozles Blazers defence with incredible assist to Anthony Davis

Watch: Rajon Rondo bamboozles Blazers defence with incredible assist to Anthony Davis

Damian Lillard explains the main reason for their elimination against the Pelicans

Damian Lillard explains the main reason for their elimination against the Pelicans

Rajon Rondo reveals his lofty ambitions for the Pelicans this postseason

Rajon Rondo reveals his lofty ambitions for the Pelicans this postseason

Ben Simmons joins Magic Johnson by securing a historic playoff feat

Ben Simmons joins Magic Johnson by securing a historic playoff feat

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again