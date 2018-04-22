Giannis Antetokounmpo is happy in Milwaukee, but one of his NBA colleagues is cautioning him about getting too comfortable with the Bucks.

Kevin Durant, who made the shocking decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and sign with the stacked Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016, is warning the Bucks superstar about expressing long-term loyalty to one team.

"I was at that point," Durant told ESPN. "I wanted the same things..."

"What I would say to him, I would tell him to play for himself," Durant said. "Because he's the one out there putting in the work, he's the one out there getting up in the morning staying committed to the game. Obviously [the comments about staying put] sounds good to the fans in Milwaukee and to the ownership, because he cares so much about wanting to please them and play well for them, and I get it. But his career is about him; it's about whatever he wants to do and however he feels is right for him. And what type of basketball does he want to play? He's not going to stay in Milwaukee if he's not having fun playing the game."

Antetokounmpo has gone on the record several times, stating he enjoys playing in a smaller market like Milwaukee, where the spotlight isn't as bright as Los Angeles or New York, for example. He doesn't see himself donning another uniform throughout this career.

"Definitely. That's one of my goals," Antetokounmpo told ESPN. "Kobe [Bryant] did it. Tim Duncan did it. Dirk Nowitzki did it. I just want to be one of those guys ... that stays for the city, play for the city for 20 years."

The Bucks are building a contender around the player affectionately known as "The Greek Freak." It is his franchise, and he's the reason why the team has earned the right to battle the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs this year. The 23-year-old posted career highs in points (26.9 per game) and rebounds (10 per game) this season, and is poised to be one of the great players in the NBA for years to come.

Durant, unlike Antetokounmpo, had to share the spotlight with James Harden and Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City, which is also a small-market franchise. The three never found a way to coexist and achieve a championship with the Thunder, but each of them flourished once the trio disbanded. Durant captured a championship with the Warriors in his first season with the club, and Harden has developed into perhaps the most dynamic offensive player in the league with the Houston Rockets. Westbrook accepted the challenge as the franchise player in Oklahoma City, and responded with a MVP award last season.

"I'm sure he has nothing but love and respect for everybody that helped him out in Milwaukee and all the fans that cheered for him, but his career is not about them. It's about himself," Durant exclaimed. "And I learned that because I said the same things, I lived the same things."

Antetokounmpo is under contract with the Bucks through the 2020-21 season, and wouldn't be able to test free agency until the summer of 2021. He will be just 26 years old at that point in his career.

Listen HERE to the first episode of the new GiveMeSport NBA podcast, featuring former Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin.

Enjoy, and please subscribe for all future episodes.