Per Mertesacker said something brilliant to Alexandre Lacazette after 4-1 Arsenal win

Published

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette bagged a brace in Sunday's 4-1 Premier League win over West Ham United.

The Frenchman was signed from Lyon for £52m in the summer - but has struggled in his debut season in England.

Lacazette failed to convince Arsene Wenger of his goalscoring ability and Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in January.

The pair of goalscorers have quickly formed a close relationship in north London.

“He [Lacazette] is a player I appreciate and was good for me when I arrived here as he’s a nice person, very positive," Aubameyang told Arsenal’s official club website.

“I wasn’t 100 per cent sure about him when I came here as there were some Lyon players I didn’t get on well with but he wasn’t someone I had problems with when I played against them.

“I’m really happy to get to know someone so positive and he helped me settle into the dressing room.”

Mertesacker and Lacazette

The 26-year-old striker scored two late goals against West Ham and Arsenal fans spotted a beautiful moment between Lacazette and club captain Per Mertesacker after the full-time whistle.

"I told you," said the 33-year-old German after sharing a special handshake. "When you work hard, you will get your chances."

Mertesacker has clearly been encouraging his Arsenal teammate during his difficult debut season.

He's an incredible leader - and is set to become Arsenal's academy coach at the beginning of the 2018/19 season season.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-NOTTINGHAM FOREST-ARSENAL

Arsenal fans love him

The veteran defender has started just four Premier League games this season but is already showing traits of a top coach.

Mertesacker won 104 caps for the German national team and is set to be given a touching send-off by the Arsenal fans at the end of the season.

Mertescaker joined the Gunners from Werder Bremen in 2011 and has made 220 appearances under Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal Training Session

“Per is an exceptional character who is a great example for young players," said Wenger in 2017.

"He is a deep thinker about the game and committed to helping players fulfil their potential.

"He will be an inspirational figure for everyone connected with the academy.”

Could Mertesacker become Arsenal's first-team coach in the future? Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below.

