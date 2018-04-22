Back in 2016 former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg returned to the WWE ring and began a feud with Brock Lesnar.

After WWE decided to make Goldberg a special playable character in WWE 2K16, the company struck a deal to bring the former WCW star back into the fold. He then entered into a feud with 'The Beast' that culminated into a match at Survivor Series.

Shockingly, Goldberg defeated Lesnar in quick fashion. They also had a confrontation at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) several months later where Lesnar was eliminated quickly by Goldberg.

Goldberg then captured the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens at the Fastlane PPV event and would defend it against Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 the following month.

The pair put on quite the physical match-up with one another, but in the end it was Lesnar who walked out of Orlando with the Universal Title.

One year later, Goldberg has been inducted into the Hall Of Fame and Lesnar still reigns as the Universal Champion of the WWE. Goldberg recently did an interview with Sports Illustrated and discussed what it was like working with Lesnar.

He explained that working with The Beast allowed him to see a side of him that not many get to. Here's what he had to say (quotes via IWNerd):

“I know it’s hard to believe this, but Brock is a caring person underneath all that big giant monster’s body.

"The relationship he has with his sons parallels my relationship with my son, and I think Brock may have understood what I was going through.

"Maybe he put himself in my position, saw a little bit of himself later in life in me, and saw how much this meant to me. For that, I can never repay Brock.”

Goldberg has now been enshrined in WWE history after his Hall Of Fame induction, and it's likely we see him appear on WWE TV in the coming years.

What are your thoughts on Goldberg's comments regarding what Lesnar is like to work with behind the scenes? Did you enjoy the feud between Lesnar and Goldberg? And what are your thoughts of their match at WrestleMania last year? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

