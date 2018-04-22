There has been a ton of talk recently about former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio returning to the company.

Mysterio hasn't worked with WWE since 2015 and has since competed on the independent circuit in addition to doing work for promotions such as AAA, Lucha Underground, and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

This past January Mysterio made a surprise return to WWE when he entered in at 27th during the Royal Rumble match. Although he didn't win the bout, he was well received by the WWE Universe.

The Master Of The 619 has been negotiating with WWE for the past several weeks for a return, and is expected to make an appearance later this week at the Greatest Battle Royal event in Saudi Arabia.

Conflicting reports continue to surface regarding Mysterio's status with the WWE, discussing whether or not he has signed. Mysterio and Triple H have had several meetings in the past few months.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer recently reported on Twitter that, as of right now, Mysterio has still not signed with WWE:

Mysterio is one of the biggest names in the history of the cruiserweight division and in professional wrestling. After making a name for himself in WCW, he signed with the WWE in 2002 following WCW shutting down.

After signing with WWE, Mysterio won three World Titles, three Cruiserweight Titles, two Intercontinental Titles, four Tag Team Titles, and the 2006 Royal Rumble.

Mysterio returning to WWE would be a huge boost to their roster. Here's what he had to say about a possible return on a recent interview on the E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Right now, it's just a matter of if there is an interest, I really think there is on both ends, as much as from WWE and myself, to eventually go back and do some work with them.

"I would love to eventually sit down and see if we can come up with a gameplan. I don't see why that couldn't happen, so I'm up for it and looking forward to it, to actually sit down and [converse] about some potential work with the company." Mysterio added,

"I'm excited to be able to sit down and come up with a gameplan. And hopefully that will happen."

What are your thoughts on Mysterio not yet having signed a deal to return to WWE? Do you think that the company will be able to ink him down to a contract relatively quickly? And who would you like to see Mysterio share the ring with upon a WWE return? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

