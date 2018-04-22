WWE

WWE signs 17-year-old wrestling sensation to deal

It's no secret that the WWE love to hold tryouts around the globe to scout for the best in-ring talent they can find.

WWE's roster is already jam-packed with some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, but that hasn't stopped them from wanting to stack it even more. Recently, WWE announced they will be holding a Greatest Royal Rumble event Saudi Arabia later this month.

The math consists of 50 WWE Superstars competing in a Royal Rumble-style match similar to that which the WWE holds annually each January.

While WWE is in Saudi Arabia, they have announced they will be holding tryouts to scout new talent. Those tryouts have now concluded and eight signees have been announced from them.

The winners were announced yesterday at the King Abdullah Sports City Sports Hall with Triple H in attendance. 

WWE officially announced the eight winners, and they're as follows:

- Hussain Aldagal, a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder with a background in volleyball and bodybuilding

- Mansoor Al-Shehail, a 6-foot, 175-pounder who has trained under WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr.

- Faisal Kurdi, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound MMA fighter, amateur grappler and Muay Thai boxer

- Nasser Bawazir, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound champion in boxing, MMA and aikido

- Khalid Alhothali, a competitor in bodybuilding, as well as combat sports, including boxing and jiu-jitsu

- Abdullah Almagrabi, a 225-pound karate champion and boxing trainer

- Faisal Allabboudy, a 23-year-old whose athletic background includes competitive swimming, boxing and bodybuilding

- Asaad Alshareef, a 23-year-old Greco Roman and freestyle wrestler who has also trained in various martial arts

Amongst those names is Mansoor Al-Shehail, a 17-year-old who was trained by WWE Hall Of Famer Dory Funk Jr. He recently Tweeted out a highlight reel of his in-ring work, which you can check out here:

Al-Shehail has drawn a ton of comparisons to Seth Rollins during his early days as Tyler Black. He is a pleasure to see compete in the ring, and one has to believe he's a front runner to earn the opportunity to compete in the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

What are your thoughts on WWE signing Al-Shehail to a contract at the age of 17-years-old? Do you think that they're going to continue their quest for global domination by continuing to sign talent from various countries across the world? And what are your thoughts on Al-Shehail's highlight reel? Do you think he'll be selected to participate in the Greatest Battle Royal? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

