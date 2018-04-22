The WWE Superstar Shake-Up is in the books and several of the top names in the company have now swapped brands.

One of those top names is none other than Samoa Joe, and his move couldn't have come at a more interesting time. Just as Joe made his return to Monday Night RAW from injury, he began to feud with Roman Reigns.

The pair are currently set to collide at the Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) in the next several weeks. It seemed as though Joe would be Reigns' next big feud on WWE TV after Brock Lesnar.

All those plans were apparently up in smoke as Joe moved over to SmackDown Live by way of the Superstar Shake-Up.

If Joe wants to pursue a singles title, he has the options of either challenging for the United States Title or the WWE Championship.

Jeff Hardy currently reigns as the United States Champion and AJ Styles holds the WWE Championship.

Many fans found it rather peculiar why WWE would move Joe to a different brand just as his feud with Roman Reigns was heating up. It turns out that WWE moved Joe particularly to avoid Roman Reigns.

Reigns is set to be the top dog on Monday Nights, and WWE wants Joe to be a top star as well. If Reigns was running RAW this would mean that Joe wouldn't be as big a part of the show.

Thus, the reason Joe was moved over to SmackDown Live - where he will likely be a big player on Tuesday nights and challenge for the World Title.

Here's PWStream's official report on the matter:

It should be interesting to see the feuds that Joe has on SmackDown Live in the next year. Assuming WWE doesn't do away with a brand-exclusive roster, Joe would be unable to return to RAW until after WrestleMania 35 when another Shake-Up occurs.

What are your thoughts on Joe being moved over to SmackDown Live to avoid Roman Reigns for the time being? How much longer until the Samoan finds himself in the WWE Title picture opposite AJ Styles? And are you excited to see a World Title run from Joe in the near future? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

