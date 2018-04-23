Official online NBA destination in the UK

Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili set NBA record with 132nd playoff win

Down 3-0 in their opening-round series against the Golden State Warriors, the San Antonio Spurs avoided a sweep with a gutsy performance on Sunday.

Earning a 103-90 victory in front of their home fans, the Spurs not only stayed alive in the series, but two players in particular turned back the clock.

Point guard Tony Parker logged 16 minutes off the bench and went 4-of-7 shooting for nine points along with two assists in that span.

Manu Ginobili also came off the bench and dropped 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-5 from three-point range in 25 productive minutes. He also added three rebounds and five assists.

Not only did both veterans contribute to the victory, but they also made some history in the process.

Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs - Game Five

Per ESPN, the duo has now won 132 playoff games. That’s more than any other teammates in NBA history. Considering the fact that they’ve also won five championships, it’s even more impressive.

"Of course, the feeling of the last quarter was great because we were all doing good," Ginobili said after the game, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN. "We were all fired up, and we saw we were in a great situation to get that win when we needed it. Now, we have a few hours to feel good about this win, and tomorrow, we'll start thinking about Game 5.”

In particular, Ginobili stood out down the stretch and delivered 10 fourth-quarter points, which helped seal the victory for the home team.

San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Three

"I cannot lie to you," said acting Spurs coach Ettore Messina, (who filled in for Gregg Popovich for the second consecutive game due to the death of his wife). "Even if it's awful, because nobody would like to be in this situation for obvious reasons. At the same time, there is a little part of that that moves me to be there with Manu in these playoff games. Really, that's something that pushes you to try to be the best possible helper for him and the team, and don't mess up anything; just help him to have a great game.”

Messina and Ginobili first made a connection in the Euroleague nearly two decades ago.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr joked that Ginobili should play a couple more seasons.

Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs - Game One

"I think he should come back two more years," he noted. "I smiled when he made that corner 3 right in front of us at the end of the game. It was just so typical Manu: [40] years old and 16 points, and hits the clinching 3. He's Manu. That's what he does. I know he's old because he was my teammate, and I'm old as dirt. So, if I played with him, he must be old."

Although the Spurs’ success might not extend past Game 5, the win added even another notch to the incredible legacies that Parker and Ginobili will eventually leave behind.

Listen HERE to the first episode of the new GiveMeSport NBA podcast, featuring former Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin.



Manu Ginobili
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Tony Parker
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division

