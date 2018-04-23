Down 2-1 to the Boston Celtics in their opening-round series, the Milwaukee Bucks had a major opportunity on Sunday.

In front of their home fans, they got the job done over their shorthanded opponents, escaping with a narrow 104-102 victory and therefore knotting the series up 2-2.

Jaylen Brown and rookie Jayson Tatum led the charge for the Celtics in the losing effort. Brown had 34 points on 13-of-24 shooting along with eight rebounds, an assist and three steals in 41 minutes while Tatum posted 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

On the winning side, Giannis Antetokounmpo starred, contributing 27 points on 12-of-20 shooting along with seven rebounds, five assists. Khris Middleton also showed up in a big way, netting 23 points with six boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks while Jabari Parker had 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

But, one play in particular from the Greek Freak was the highlight of the game. And it came in the final seconds. When Malcolm Brogdon missed a layup following a drive to the rim with the score knotted up at 102, Giannis came through with an incredible tip-in. Check it out below:

Here is the game-winner in slow-motion:

After the game, Brogdon was appreciative of his teammate’s effort and showered him with praise.

"At the end of the day in the playoffs, we know we have the best player on the floor," Brogdon said of Antetokounmpo, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "So we rely on him, and he comes through.”

Both coaches expressed their admiration for Antetokounmpo’s effort on the play after the game.

"He made a great tip-in," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said. "And he was battling for the ball and our guys were battling for the ball, that's what great players do. And I thought for the most part we did a decent job on him, probably better than we have in every other game, and he still goes 12-for-20.”

"Giannis, this is no secret, he works extremely hard," Joe Prunty noted. "He has a tremendous will to win, a tremendous drive to play the game and trying to play it the right way. He's having a good series, and we're going to need him to continue to do that.”

Milwaukee’s superstar credited his teammates for his success on the play.

"It comes back to trust," Antetokounmpo said. "I get confidence from my teammates. My teammates trust me to make good plays. I've been making those plays all year long ... I think one of the most important thing we can carry on from this game and move forward is that we stayed disciplined and we trusted one another down the stretch.”

Giannis can now be considered a clutch player. In fact, with the game-winning tip-in on Sunday, he is perfect on go-ahead shots in the final 20 seconds of regulation this season.

The Bucks will need more strong performances from Antetokounmpo to move past Boston in their opening-round series. Judging by his first four games, that shouldn’t be an issue.

