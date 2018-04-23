Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

.

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo converts clutch tip-in to beat Celtics

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Down 2-1 to the Boston Celtics in their opening-round series, the Milwaukee Bucks had a major opportunity on Sunday.

In front of their home fans, they got the job done over their shorthanded opponents, escaping with a narrow 104-102 victory and therefore knotting the series up 2-2.

Jaylen Brown and rookie Jayson Tatum led the charge for the Celtics in the losing effort. Brown had 34 points on 13-of-24 shooting along with eight rebounds, an assist and three steals in 41 minutes while Tatum posted 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

On the winning side, Giannis Antetokounmpo starred, contributing 27 points on 12-of-20 shooting along with seven rebounds, five assists. Khris Middleton also showed up in a big way, netting 23 points with six boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks while Jabari Parker had 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

But, one play in particular from the Greek Freak was the highlight of the game. And it came in the final seconds. When Malcolm Brogdon missed a layup following a drive to the rim with the score knotted up at 102, Giannis came through with an incredible tip-in. Check it out below:

Here is the game-winner in slow-motion:

After the game, Brogdon was appreciative of his teammate’s effort and showered him with praise.
"At the end of the day in the playoffs, we know we have the best player on the floor," Brogdon said of Antetokounmpo, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "So we rely on him, and he comes through.”

Both coaches expressed their admiration for Antetokounmpo’s effort on the play after the game.

"He made a great tip-in," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said. "And he was battling for the ball and our guys were battling for the ball, that's what great players do. And I thought for the most part we did a decent job on him, probably better than we have in every other game, and he still goes 12-for-20.”

"Giannis, this is no secret, he works extremely hard," Joe Prunty noted. "He has a tremendous will to win, a tremendous drive to play the game and trying to play it the right way. He's having a good series, and we're going to need him to continue to do that.”

Milwaukee’s superstar credited his teammates for his success on the play.

"It comes back to trust," Antetokounmpo said. "I get confidence from my teammates. My teammates trust me to make good plays. I've been making those plays all year long ... I think one of the most important thing we can carry on from this game and move forward is that we stayed disciplined and we trusted one another down the stretch.”

Giannis can now be considered a clutch player. In fact, with the game-winning tip-in on Sunday, he is perfect on go-ahead shots in the final 20 seconds of regulation this season.

The Bucks will need more strong performances from Antetokounmpo to move past Boston in their opening-round series. Judging by his first four games, that shouldn’t be an issue.

Listen HERE to the first episode of the new GiveMeSport NBA podcast, featuring former Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin.

Enjoy, and please subscribe for all future episodes.

Topics:
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jaylen Brown
Khris Middleton
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division

Trending Stories

Mike D'Antoni makes shocking statement about his Houston Rockets

Mike D'Antoni makes shocking statement about his Houston Rockets

Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili set impressive NBA record in Game 4 victory

Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili set impressive NBA record in Game 4 victory

Watch: John Wall throws down massive dunk on Jonas Valanciunas

Watch: John Wall throws down massive dunk on Jonas Valanciunas

Kevin Durant's career advice to Giannis Antetokounmpo is brutally honest

Kevin Durant's career advice to Giannis Antetokounmpo is brutally honest

Andrew Bogut's next basketball career move has been revealed

Andrew Bogut's next basketball career move has been revealed

Pelicans sweep the Blazers; Jazz take control against OKC; T-Wolves overcome Rockets

Pelicans sweep the Blazers; Jazz take control against OKC; T-Wolves overcome Rockets

Watch: Rajon Rondo bamboozles Blazers defence with incredible assist to Anthony Davis

Watch: Rajon Rondo bamboozles Blazers defence with incredible assist to Anthony Davis

Damian Lillard explains the main reason for their elimination against the Pelicans

Damian Lillard explains the main reason for their elimination against the Pelicans

Rajon Rondo reveals his lofty ambitions for the Pelicans this postseason

Rajon Rondo reveals his lofty ambitions for the Pelicans this postseason

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again