When Bradley Beal fouled out of Game 4 between his Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Washington’s chances to pull off a victory took a clear hit.

After all, the score was tied at 92 and Beal had been especially effective in the game, scoring 31 points.

"When initially they called me for my sixth, I was beyond emotional, beyond mad, frustrated," Beal told reporters after the game.

"Pretty much any synonym you can add on that list,” he added. “And I honestly thought they were going to kick me out of the game because I was so mad. I was happy they didn't do that. … I kind of gathered my emotions and thoughts and told my team that we are going to win regardless, because we still got John in the game and I love our chances.”

By John, he was referring to John Wall, who scored eight of his 27 points in the final four minutes of the game. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Wall made or assisted on the final seven Wizards field goals and scored or assists on 18 of Washington’s final 23 points.

Within the first few minutes of the game, Wall made it clear that he was on a mission:

Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas stood no chance of blocking that left-handed throwdown. Judging by the reactions of Wall's teammates, it's fair to say that they enjoyed the dunk.

Here are a few more angles of the masterpiece:

That dunk set the tone for yet another dominant performance for Wall, who has been exceptional in the series. In Game 1, he had 23 points, 15 assists and four steals. He followed that up with 29 points, four boards and nine assists in Game 2 before netting 28 points along with seven rebounds, 14 assists and four steals in Game 3. On Sunday, he finished with 27 points, six boards, 14 assists and three steals. As seen in those numbers, the Raptors have not figured out how to contain him.

Now knotted up 2-2, the series between the top-seeded Raptors and eighth-seeded Raptors is now a must-watch affair from this point on. Despite the seedings, Wall appears to be fully healthy after undergoing mid-season knee surgery. That makes Washington infinitely more dangerous moving forward. The All-Star point guard will look to continue his strong play in Game 5.

