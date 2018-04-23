Football

.

Paul Pogba reveals what Gianluigi Buffon told him about his haircuts at Juventus

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been hitting the headlines recently.

The 25-year-old Frenchman became United's club-record signing in 2016 but his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho has come under heavy scrutiny.

Pogba has been dropped from the first XI on numerous occasions but produced an excellent display in the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham on Saturday.

He outmuscled Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele and proceeded to deliver an excellent cross for Alexis Sanchez to equalise.

Pogba has now recorded 12 assists in all competitions this season - but Jose Mourinho recently urged him to be more consistent.

“I told him after Manchester City that I’m not expecting him to be the man of the match every match,” said the Man United manager.

“But (I do expect him) to keep a certain level. That’s the challenge. That’s obvious."

Pogba and Buffon

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon played alongside Pogba for four seasons at Juventus.

Pogba, who has been criticised by some for his attitude off-the-pitch, revealed what the 40-year-old stopper said to him about his haircuts and dress sense.

Empoli FC v Juventus FC - Serie A

"As Buffon said to me: 'You are young, you have the future ahead of you. You have your haircuts, you dress as you like: it is on the pitch that matters'.”

Buffon knows.

Pogba is undoubtedly one of the most talented footballers in the Premier League - but he cannot yet be considered a success at Man United.

"I have no doubts that Paul will be a success in the Premier League," said Buffon after Pogba re-joined the Red Devils in 2016.

Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League

"It's not easy to compare him to greats of the past but he has many details of the games of both Platini and Zidane.

"The kid is a tremendous warrior on the pitch but also has so much talent.

"His control of the ball and the way he can swiftly change the play from defence to attack is special - and for us it hurts to lose him.

"The important thing is that his attitude is excellent on the pitch and in training. The thing we will miss most now he has gone is his closeness with everyone in the team."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
Premier League
Manchester United
Juventus
Gianluigi Buffon
Paul Pogba
Football

Trending Stories

What Andres Iniesta did seconds after ref booked him for dissent v Sevilla sums him up

What Andres Iniesta did seconds after ref booked him for dissent v Sevilla sums him up

Football fans loved what Gianluigi Buffon did straight after Juventus 0-1 Napoli

Football fans loved what Gianluigi Buffon did straight after Juventus 0-1 Napoli

Jose Mourinho named the two Man Utd players that will need replacing this summer

Jose Mourinho named the two Man Utd players that will need replacing this summer

The reason why Mo Salah wanted Jordan Henderson at the PFA awards is just brilliant

The reason why Mo Salah wanted Jordan Henderson at the PFA awards is just brilliant

What Rivaldo has said about Neymar and Real Madrid might well be true

What Rivaldo has said about Neymar and Real Madrid might well be true

Gary Neville made two very bold claims about De Bruyne after Man City 5-0 Swansea

Gary Neville made two very bold claims about De Bruyne after Man City 5-0 Swansea

Ronaldinho has shared his honest opinion on Paul Pogba - and plenty of people will disagree

Ronaldinho has shared his honest opinion on Paul Pogba - and plenty of people will disagree

Gary Neville names the 'outstanding' manager that Arsenal should replace Wenger with

Gary Neville names the 'outstanding' manager that Arsenal should replace Wenger with

Alan Shearer has made two excellent points about Harry Kane after Spurs 1-2 Man Utd

Alan Shearer has made two excellent points about Harry Kane after Spurs 1-2 Man Utd

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again