Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been hitting the headlines recently.

The 25-year-old Frenchman became United's club-record signing in 2016 but his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho has come under heavy scrutiny.

Pogba has been dropped from the first XI on numerous occasions but produced an excellent display in the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham on Saturday.

He outmuscled Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele and proceeded to deliver an excellent cross for Alexis Sanchez to equalise.

Pogba has now recorded 12 assists in all competitions this season - but Jose Mourinho recently urged him to be more consistent.

“I told him after Manchester City that I’m not expecting him to be the man of the match every match,” said the Man United manager.

“But (I do expect him) to keep a certain level. That’s the challenge. That’s obvious."

Pogba and Buffon

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon played alongside Pogba for four seasons at Juventus.

Pogba, who has been criticised by some for his attitude off-the-pitch, revealed what the 40-year-old stopper said to him about his haircuts and dress sense.

"As Buffon said to me: 'You are young, you have the future ahead of you. You have your haircuts, you dress as you like: it is on the pitch that matters'.”

Buffon knows.

Pogba is undoubtedly one of the most talented footballers in the Premier League - but he cannot yet be considered a success at Man United.

"I have no doubts that Paul will be a success in the Premier League," said Buffon after Pogba re-joined the Red Devils in 2016.

"It's not easy to compare him to greats of the past but he has many details of the games of both Platini and Zidane.

"The kid is a tremendous warrior on the pitch but also has so much talent.

"His control of the ball and the way he can swiftly change the play from defence to attack is special - and for us it hurts to lose him.

"The important thing is that his attitude is excellent on the pitch and in training. The thing we will miss most now he has gone is his closeness with everyone in the team."

