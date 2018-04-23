Football

Liverpool fans love the video Jurgen Klopp sent Mohamed Salah after he won PFA award

After all the anticipation, Mohamed Salah was finally announced as the 2017-18 PFA Player of the Year on Sunday night after a truly remarkable first season at Liverpool.

Since moving to Anfield from Roma last June for an initial fee of around £36.9 million, Salah has scored a remarkable 41 goals and provided 13 assists in 46 appearances.

In the Premier League, the Egyptian has registered 31 goals and nine assists from just 33 games and, in the process, broke a number of both Liverpool and league records.

In an award which is voted for by fellow players, Salah beat David de Gea, Young Player of the Year Leroy Sane, David Silva, Harry Kane and Kevin de Bruyne to win the prestigious honour.

Liverpool fans are absolutely buzzing about their star man's achievement, but they were put in an even better mood after seeing Jurgen Klopp's brilliant video message.

Klopp reacts to Salah's PFA award

25-year-old Salah was on the stage watching the video along with everyone else at the awards ceremony and, in true Klopp fashion, he generated lots of laughter.

p1cbnqvpvqdn9115nef846v1vje9.jpg

Early into his 73-second message, the 50-year-old amusingly told Salah: "If you see that (this video), then you've obviously won the trophy; the award - whatever. Congratulations."

The Liverpool manager ended his speech hilariously by saying: "And now, please, grab the trophy (PFA award) and come home - we play on Tuesday! See you then."

On a more serious note, Klopp was full of praise for his summer signing's efforts, calling the PFA recognition an "unbelievable honour" that Salah and his family should be proud of.

p1cbnskko8irc1u9n1u7s1rq71sbrb.jpg

Klopp's superb message to Salah

Check out the superb, entertaining yet heartfelt video Klopp sent to Salah below, courtesy of Liverpool's official Twitter account.

Reds fans react to Klopp video on Twitter

As you can imagine, Liverpool supporters on Twitter who watched the ceremony live as it happened loved Klopp's closing line in his message for Salah.

Check out some of the best reaction below:

Salah deserved Player of the Year award

Everyone can agree that Kevin de Bruyne has taken the level of his performances to a world-class level under Pep Guardiola this term as Manchester City won the title.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-SWANSEA

The Belgian playmaker would have been a worthy winner, but Salah is fully deserving of the award too after producing what will go down as a historic season on an individual level.

After lifting the PFA Player of the Year award, as Klopp alluded to, Liverpool's attention now turns to Tuesday's huge Champions League semi-final first-leg with Salah's ex-club Roma.

What is YOUR opinion on the video Klopp recorded for Salah and his incredible debut season at Liverpool? Do YOU think he deserved the Player of the Year award? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Topics:
Premier League
Kevin De Bruyne
AS Roma
Liverpool
Football
Mohamed Salah

