Athletics

.

Sir Mo Farah endures water bottle nightmare at the London Marathon

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sir Mo Farah tore up the history books yesterday, as he finished third at the 2018 London Marathon.

The four-time Olympic champion for Great Britain concluded his first official London Marathon in third position.

Eliud Kipchoge claimed a hat-trick by finishing top of the podium yet again, while Shura Kitata finished runner-up, just ahead of Brit Farah.

He crossed the finish line with a time of 2:06.32, beating a British record of 33 years, which was previously set by Steve Jones.

Farah, who retired from track athletics to focus on prolonging his marathon career, was involved in the hottest London Marathon on record, something that certainly made his job that much harder.

And, the heat clearly got to Farah during the race, as he grasped for bottled water handed out by race volunteers. 

However, he hit out at those volunteers, who he said were more interested in taking photos rather than providing the water which was needed. 

Farah said: "I was saying to the people on motorbikes to tell the staff to be a bit helpful instead of taking pictures. I wasn't wasting energy, I just needed a drink. I had to get it right.

"I really enjoyed today, I gave 110% like I always do. I've got a lot to learn about the marathon but as long as I can keep doing it. I haven't seen my kids in three months and I am excited to see them."

The 35-year-old Farah added: 'I am knackered, the guys just went for it, at world record pace. It was do or die, I went for it and hung in as much as I could.

"It's so different to being on the track, it's different pain and different training but I've enjoyed it. You get heavy legs, mentally you need to be strong and pace yourself."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
Athletics
Mo Farah
Team GB
Commonwealth Games

Trending Stories

Why London Marathon chiefs were forced to apologise to top three - including Mo Farah

Why London Marathon chiefs were forced to apologise to top three - including Mo Farah

Mo Farah has outlined his ambitious aim for this year's London Marathon

Mo Farah has outlined his ambitious aim for this year's London Marathon

Paula Radcliffe has revealed the truth about husband's outburst after Farah won SPOTY

Paula Radcliffe has revealed the truth about husband's outburst after Farah won SPOTY

What a Team GB athlete did during 200m final that saw him stripped of gold medal

What a Team GB athlete did during 200m final that saw him stripped of gold medal

Viewers think they know what Paula Radcliffe's husband said after Mo Farah won SPOTY

Viewers think they know what Paula Radcliffe's husband said after Mo Farah won SPOTY

The two tweets Usain Bolt posted after watching Jamaica have fans absolutely buzzing

The two tweets Usain Bolt posted after watching Jamaica have fans absolutely buzzing

What happened when weightlifter attempted to lift 160kg was truly shocking

What happened when weightlifter attempted to lift 160kg was truly shocking

The major lifeline Usain Bolt has been handed to reclaim his triple-triple crown

The major lifeline Usain Bolt has been handed to reclaim his triple-triple crown

Watch: Usain Bolt's first ever attempt at the long jump

Watch: Usain Bolt's first ever attempt at the long jump

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again