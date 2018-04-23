Sir Mo Farah tore up the history books yesterday, as he finished third at the 2018 London Marathon.

The four-time Olympic champion for Great Britain concluded his first official London Marathon in third position.

Eliud Kipchoge claimed a hat-trick by finishing top of the podium yet again, while Shura Kitata finished runner-up, just ahead of Brit Farah.

He crossed the finish line with a time of 2:06.32, beating a British record of 33 years, which was previously set by Steve Jones.

Farah, who retired from track athletics to focus on prolonging his marathon career, was involved in the hottest London Marathon on record, something that certainly made his job that much harder.

And, the heat clearly got to Farah during the race, as he grasped for bottled water handed out by race volunteers.

However, he hit out at those volunteers, who he said were more interested in taking photos rather than providing the water which was needed.

Farah said: "I was saying to the people on motorbikes to tell the staff to be a bit helpful instead of taking pictures. I wasn't wasting energy, I just needed a drink. I had to get it right.

"I really enjoyed today, I gave 110% like I always do. I've got a lot to learn about the marathon but as long as I can keep doing it. I haven't seen my kids in three months and I am excited to see them."

The 35-year-old Farah added: 'I am knackered, the guys just went for it, at world record pace. It was do or die, I went for it and hung in as much as I could.

"It's so different to being on the track, it's different pain and different training but I've enjoyed it. You get heavy legs, mentally you need to be strong and pace yourself."

