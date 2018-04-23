Athletics

.

London Marathon officials apologise to top three men after time error

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sir Mo Farah smashed a 33-year old British record when he finished third at the 2018 London Marathon yesterday afternoon.

Farah's time at the annual event in the capital saw him surpass Steve Jones' previous record, however, it appears that race officials were incorrect with their initial timings 

Race officials initially timed 2:04.17 for winner Eliud Kipchoge, 2:04.49 for runner-up Tola Shura Kitata, and 2:06.21 for Farah.

However, times suggested by the BBC's coverage of the race, cited that all three runners had their times slower than what they had initially thought.

The amended times saw Kipchoge clock in on 2:04.27, Kitata 2:05, and Brit Farah ending his race on  2:06.32.

It was the hottest London Marathon on record, and Farah, a four-time Olympic Gold medalist for Great Britain, slogged over the finishing line in record time.

Officials later apologised for the error, citing a member of the staff had manually keyed in the wrong times.

35-year-old Farah retired from track athletics last year to focus on prolonging his career as a marathon runner.

"I really enjoyed today, I gave 110% like I always do. I've got a lot to learn about the marathon but as long as I can keep doing it. I haven't seen my kids in three months and I am excited to see them.'

Virgin Money London Marathon

"I am knackered, the guys just went for it, at world record pace. It was do or die, I went for it and hung in as much as I could.

'It's so different to being on the track, it's different pain and different training but I've enjoyed it. You get heavy legs, mentally you need to be strong and pace yourself."

So although Farah took a bit longer than everyone had initially thought, he still produced a record-breaking marathon, and did so in record-breaking gheat.

Not bad, Mo, not bad!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
Athletics
Mo Farah
Team GB
Commonwealth Games

Trending Stories

What Mo Farah said to people on motorbikes about helpers at London Marathon

What Mo Farah said to people on motorbikes about helpers at London Marathon

Mo Farah has outlined his ambitious aim for this year's London Marathon

Mo Farah has outlined his ambitious aim for this year's London Marathon

Paula Radcliffe has revealed the truth about husband's outburst after Farah won SPOTY

Paula Radcliffe has revealed the truth about husband's outburst after Farah won SPOTY

What a Team GB athlete did during 200m final that saw him stripped of gold medal

What a Team GB athlete did during 200m final that saw him stripped of gold medal

Viewers think they know what Paula Radcliffe's husband said after Mo Farah won SPOTY

Viewers think they know what Paula Radcliffe's husband said after Mo Farah won SPOTY

The two tweets Usain Bolt posted after watching Jamaica have fans absolutely buzzing

The two tweets Usain Bolt posted after watching Jamaica have fans absolutely buzzing

What happened when weightlifter attempted to lift 160kg was truly shocking

What happened when weightlifter attempted to lift 160kg was truly shocking

The major lifeline Usain Bolt has been handed to reclaim his triple-triple crown

The major lifeline Usain Bolt has been handed to reclaim his triple-triple crown

Watch: Usain Bolt's first ever attempt at the long jump

Watch: Usain Bolt's first ever attempt at the long jump

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again