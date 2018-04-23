Sir Mo Farah smashed a 33-year old British record when he finished third at the 2018 London Marathon yesterday afternoon.

Farah's time at the annual event in the capital saw him surpass Steve Jones' previous record, however, it appears that race officials were incorrect with their initial timings

Race officials initially timed 2:04.17 for winner Eliud Kipchoge, 2:04.49 for runner-up Tola Shura Kitata, and 2:06.21 for Farah.

However, times suggested by the BBC's coverage of the race, cited that all three runners had their times slower than what they had initially thought.

The amended times saw Kipchoge clock in on 2:04.27, Kitata 2:05, and Brit Farah ending his race on 2:06.32.

It was the hottest London Marathon on record, and Farah, a four-time Olympic Gold medalist for Great Britain, slogged over the finishing line in record time.

Officials later apologised for the error, citing a member of the staff had manually keyed in the wrong times.

35-year-old Farah retired from track athletics last year to focus on prolonging his career as a marathon runner.

"I really enjoyed today, I gave 110% like I always do. I've got a lot to learn about the marathon but as long as I can keep doing it. I haven't seen my kids in three months and I am excited to see them.'

"I am knackered, the guys just went for it, at world record pace. It was do or die, I went for it and hung in as much as I could.

'It's so different to being on the track, it's different pain and different training but I've enjoyed it. You get heavy legs, mentally you need to be strong and pace yourself."

So although Farah took a bit longer than everyone had initially thought, he still produced a record-breaking marathon, and did so in record-breaking gheat.

Not bad, Mo, not bad!

