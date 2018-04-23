Paul Pogba has been under incredible scrutiny ever since he completed an £89.3 million return to Manchester United from Juventus in August 2016.

This season, the midfielder suffered a lengthy injury and his form has fluctuated from top-class to disappointing, but he still provides glimpses of his true capabilities.

Pogba has scored five goals and provided 12 assists in 32 matches so far this term and brilliantly set up Alexis Sanchez's goal in Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham.

Another man who is no stranger to the spotlight is the great Ronaldinho, who will go down as one of the best players of his generation and one of the all-time great entertainers.

In addition to calling Pogba a "friend", the mesmerising Brazilian has also revealed his thoughts on the Frenchman's career - and he's made some huge claims guaranteed to divide opinion.

What Ronaldinho has said about Pogba

The Barcelona legend believes that Pogba has what it takes to win a Ballon d'Or one day, an award that's been the exclusive property of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for a decade.

Speaking to Canal Football Club, via Goal, Ronaldinho explained: "He (Pogba) can win the Ballon d'Or, without a doubt. I see Pogba as a friend, I don't see myself as his idol.

"He is young, talented and he has the ability to play anywhere. He can play in a free role, defensive, as a runner or attacking."

The 38-year-old, who won a Ballon d'Or himself in 2005, continued: "He has the characteristics of a player who can fill any position. He can make history."

Ronaldinho: How Pogba works with Mourinho is key

So, Ronaldinho has heaped major praise on Pogba, but he's also warned him that the key to his progress is listening to Man United manager Jose Mourinho.

The 25-year-old has been substituted or benched quite regularly in recent months, but it's something Ronaldinho can relate to, saying: "He knows the substitutes' bench, like me.

"At Paris Saint-Germain with (ex-coach Luis) Fernandez. It is not the same; when Mourinho tells you that you're on the bench, you have to respect that.

"I think Paul really has a lot to learn from Mourinho, who is one of the best coaches in the world. A coach who has won so many titles should be respected."

Is Pogba really a future Ballon d'Or winner?

Messi and Ronaldo are still going strong, and many people would argue that Pogba is behind them as well as Neymar, Mohamed Salah, Kevin de Bruyne and more in world football.

The Man Utd man definitely has the technical ability to be the world's best, but he really needs to add consistency to his game before even thinking about a Ballon d'Or.

Do YOU agree with Ronaldinho's comments on Pogba, or not? Can YOU see him winning the Ballon d'Or one day? Leave YOUR opinions in the comments box below!

