Gianluigi Buffon has been praised for what he did after Juventus 0-1 Napoli

Football News
The Serie A title race is well and truly on following Napoli’s last-gasp victory over Juventus in Turin on Sunday night.

Juve’s lead at the top has been cut to a single point after Kalidou Koulibaly’s dramatic 90th-minute winner from a corner.

The defender’s goal sparked pandemonium back in Naples. The Partenopei’s die-hard supporters now believe their club can win their first Scudetto since 1990.

Juve’s fate is still in their own hands for the time being, however.

Win their four remaining fixtures - against Inter, Bologna, AS Roma and Hellas Verona - and they will be crowned champions of Italy for the seventh successive season.

But Napoli, who are unbeaten since slumping to a 4-2 home defeat against Roma on March 3, now have the bit between their teeth and will fancy their chances of taking all 12 points from their last four games.

Maurizio Sarri’s side, who have lit up Serie A this season with their eye-catching football, end the campaign with matches against Fiorentina, Torino, Sampdoria and Crotone.

Buffon praised for his actions after Napoli defeat

One man who’ll be desperate to prevent Napoli from finishing top of the Italian top-flight table is Juventus’s legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

But the 40-year-old, who is expected to retire from football at the end of the season, showed his class with his actions after Sunday night’s match.

While all of his teammates had quickly shaken hands with their opponents and made a quick retreat back to the home dressing room, Buffon purposely stayed behind and congratulated every member of Napoli’s team.

A touch of class there from a man who has come under some rare scrutiny in recent weeks.

A reminder that Buffon is still a class act

Buffon is still angry with English referee Michael Oliver for sending him off during Juve’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid earlier this month.

Oliver, whose wife has even been subjected to abuse from online trolls since the match, showed a straight red card to the World Cup winner for excessively protesting and dissent after a late penalty was awarded to Zinedine Zidane’s side at the Bernabeu.

Buffon, who has never won the Champions League during his illustrious career, reacted furiously and was forced to watch from the dressing room as Cristiano Ronaldo blasted his penalty past Wojciech Szczesny, sending Los Blancos through to the semi-finals in the process.

All players lose their heads from time to time, however, and this latest video will remind football fans that Buffon is a class act deep down.

