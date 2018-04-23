Football

.

Jose Mourinho names two players that Man United need to replace this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United are expected to strengthen over the summer after failing to challenge rivals Manchester City for the title.

They are set to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final in May - but currently lie 16 points behind City in the Premier League table.

Jose Mourinho admitted that it might well be "very difficult" to catch Pep Guardiola's runaway league leaders next season.

Mourinho said: "Can we improve next season? Let's try.

"Can Manchester City keep this level or improve this level? Only they can say.

"But if they have the team they have and if they are going to invest on top of the team they have of course is going to be very difficult for us."

Mourinho will surely be pressuring the Man United board to spend heavily in order to compete with their Manchester rivals.

Replacing two players

The 55-year-old Portuguese coach revealed exactly which Man United players need to be replaced over the summer.

"We are going to invest the basic to improve our squad," Mourinho said, as per the Manchester Evening News.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-MAN UTD

"We need to find a replacement for Michael Carrick. If Marouane Fellaini leaves, we need to find a replacement for Marouane Fellaini."

Carrick, 36, is set to retire in the summer so at least one central midfielder will definitely be incoming at Old Trafford.

Fellaini, who is also a central midfielder, has rejected a new contract at Man United and appears likely to leave as a free agent this summer.

Manchester United Training Session

Surprisingly, Mourinho did suggest that some younger players will be given an opportunity instead of spending so heavily in the transfer market.

Mourinho continued: "There is always in the group of players, in the squad, there is always a player or a couple of players, they are not playing a lot, and they will try obviously to leave.

"So we are going again to touch our squad and to believe that more than spend, spend, spend, is probably the evolution of our players.

Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

"We have some young players that need to get with both hands opportunities with their evolution, so let's see."

Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay was promoted to the first team by Mourinho this season - and was even sometimes preferred to club-record signing Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils are yet to win a league title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Is Mourinho the man to bring success back to Old Trafford? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
Premier League
Manchester United
Jose Mourinho
Marouane Fellaini
Michael Carrick
Football

Trending Stories

What Andres Iniesta did seconds after ref booked him for dissent v Sevilla sums him up

What Andres Iniesta did seconds after ref booked him for dissent v Sevilla sums him up

Football fans loved what Gianluigi Buffon did straight after Juventus 0-1 Napoli

Football fans loved what Gianluigi Buffon did straight after Juventus 0-1 Napoli

The reason why Mo Salah wanted Jordan Henderson at the PFA awards is just brilliant

The reason why Mo Salah wanted Jordan Henderson at the PFA awards is just brilliant

What Rivaldo has said about Neymar and Real Madrid might well be true

What Rivaldo has said about Neymar and Real Madrid might well be true

Gary Neville made two very bold claims about De Bruyne after Man City 5-0 Swansea

Gary Neville made two very bold claims about De Bruyne after Man City 5-0 Swansea

Ronaldinho has shared his honest opinion on Paul Pogba - and plenty of people will disagree

Ronaldinho has shared his honest opinion on Paul Pogba - and plenty of people will disagree

Gary Neville names the 'outstanding' manager that Arsenal should replace Wenger with

Gary Neville names the 'outstanding' manager that Arsenal should replace Wenger with

Alan Shearer has made two excellent points about Harry Kane after Spurs 1-2 Man Utd

Alan Shearer has made two excellent points about Harry Kane after Spurs 1-2 Man Utd

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trolled Harry Kane on Instagram after Arsenal 4-1 West Ham

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trolled Harry Kane on Instagram after Arsenal 4-1 West Ham

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again