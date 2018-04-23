Cricket

.

Andrew Strauss in defence of ECB's new 100-ball format

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The game of cricket over the years has evolved with several formats of the sport currently in operation.

From the longer five-day Test matches, to the One-Day Internationals and the phenomenally successful Twenty20 version, cricket has seen larger crowds filling up the stadiums, alongside millions witnessing the action worldwide.

Ever since the introduction of T20 cricket, the longer formats have taken a beating, however, with lesser spectators present in the grounds nowadays in Tests, with most siding with the faster and shorter form.

The England Cricket Board have now come up with another innovative idea and have proposed a new 100-ball tournament set to be launched in 2020.

As per ECB director of cricket Andrew Strauss’ opinion, the main concept is to draw more ‘casual’ audience comprising of ‘mums and kids’ to the game.

The blueprint suggested last week, the matches will consist of 15 six-ball overs and a 10-ball over to complete the 100 deliveries.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live’s Sportsweek programme, Strauss said: “What we're trying to do is appeal to a new audience, people that aren't traditional cricket fans. We want to make the game as simple as possible for them to understand."

The former England captain stated the aim is to attract different type of public to the venues in contrast to the T20 format.

He added: “T20 has been unbelievably successful and it has established a very strong audience now. We want that audience, but a different audience as well, who perhaps would like things slightly different. That's the driver behind this idea.”

England v West Indies - 4th Royal London One Day International

Matches will be played across seven city locations with London hosting two teams, while the entire competition would be five weeks in mid-summer. The main part is to ensure games are completed within a two-and-a-half hour window when the sport returns to live terrestrial TV, following the billion-pound broadcast deal.

“T20 has become a longer and longer format of the game. It is more than four hours in a lot of parts of the world,” continued the 41-year-old. “We want kids to be able to go to bed earlier and it is worth saying it is going to be on terrestrial TV. We want the more casual audience.”

With so many formats presently being played across the globe, player availability remains a key issue that needs to be addressed, and the idea is bound to generate debate among the cricket faithful.

Are you in support of the ‘new’ 100-ball format of cricket? Let us know in the comment section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
England cricket
Cricket
Andrew Strauss

Trending Stories

Kevin Pietersen tweets who he believes played a big part in ending his England career

Kevin Pietersen tweets who he believes played a big part in ending his England career

Darren Gough reacts to Surrey wanting to sign banned Australian trio - and it's perfect

Darren Gough reacts to Surrey wanting to sign banned Australian trio - and it's perfect

How the ECB are planning to work the 10-ball over in 'The Hundred' is ridiculous

How the ECB are planning to work the 10-ball over in 'The Hundred' is ridiculous

Jimmy Anderson explains the biggest problem with the new 100-ball tournament

Jimmy Anderson explains the biggest problem with the new 100-ball tournament

Darren Gough has reacted to Andrew Strauss' recent hire - and he's not happy

Darren Gough has reacted to Andrew Strauss' recent hire - and he's not happy

Watch: Trent Boult takes 'best catch IPL has ever seen' to dismiss Virat Kohli

Watch: Trent Boult takes 'best catch IPL has ever seen' to dismiss Virat Kohli

New footage has emerged that could prove Australia cheated during the Ashes

New footage has emerged that could prove Australia cheated during the Ashes

Ricky Ponting has finally weighed in with his verdict on Australia's ball-tampering

Ricky Ponting has finally weighed in with his verdict on Australia's ball-tampering

One English county confirm their interest in signing one of Australia's banned trio

One English county confirm their interest in signing one of Australia's banned trio

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again