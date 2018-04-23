The game of cricket over the years has evolved with several formats of the sport currently in operation.

From the longer five-day Test matches, to the One-Day Internationals and the phenomenally successful Twenty20 version, cricket has seen larger crowds filling up the stadiums, alongside millions witnessing the action worldwide.

Ever since the introduction of T20 cricket, the longer formats have taken a beating, however, with lesser spectators present in the grounds nowadays in Tests, with most siding with the faster and shorter form.

The England Cricket Board have now come up with another innovative idea and have proposed a new 100-ball tournament set to be launched in 2020.

As per ECB director of cricket Andrew Strauss’ opinion, the main concept is to draw more ‘casual’ audience comprising of ‘mums and kids’ to the game.

The blueprint suggested last week, the matches will consist of 15 six-ball overs and a 10-ball over to complete the 100 deliveries.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live’s Sportsweek programme, Strauss said: “What we're trying to do is appeal to a new audience, people that aren't traditional cricket fans. We want to make the game as simple as possible for them to understand."

The former England captain stated the aim is to attract different type of public to the venues in contrast to the T20 format.

He added: “T20 has been unbelievably successful and it has established a very strong audience now. We want that audience, but a different audience as well, who perhaps would like things slightly different. That's the driver behind this idea.”

Matches will be played across seven city locations with London hosting two teams, while the entire competition would be five weeks in mid-summer. The main part is to ensure games are completed within a two-and-a-half hour window when the sport returns to live terrestrial TV, following the billion-pound broadcast deal.

“T20 has become a longer and longer format of the game. It is more than four hours in a lot of parts of the world,” continued the 41-year-old. “We want kids to be able to go to bed earlier and it is worth saying it is going to be on terrestrial TV. We want the more casual audience.”

With so many formats presently being played across the globe, player availability remains a key issue that needs to be addressed, and the idea is bound to generate debate among the cricket faithful.

Are you in support of the ‘new’ 100-ball format of cricket? Let us know in the comment section below!

