Alan Shearer makes two excellent points about Harry Kane after Spurs 1-2 Man Utd

Published

Harry Kane has certainly enjoyed better weekends during his Tottenham career.

The 24-year-old failed to make an impact in Spurs’ FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier that day, meanwhile, he moved another goal behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot award.

Kane is clearly desperate to win the coveted individual accolade for the third successive season - he wouldn’t have bothered appealing for Spurs’ second goal against Stoke City to be credited to him were that not the case - but that now seems unlikely to happen.

Although Tottenham have a game in hand over Liverpool, Salah now sits five goals clear of Kane on 31 for the season following his composed finish against West Brom.

We probably shouldn’t rule Kane out just yet, though. After all, this is a player who scored seven goals in Tottenham’s final two league matches of the 2016-17 campaign.

But the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer has a few concerns over Kane following the world-class centre-forward’s performance against the Red Devils.

Shearer makes good point about Kane after United game

Shearer, writing in his latest column for The Sun, feels that Kane hasn’t looked right in recent matches and is concerned that he will fail to perform for England at this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia due to exhaustion.

“If Kane is struggling after recently returning from an ankle injury then he should not have been playing him,” Shearer said.

“I have watched him three times over the last week against Manchester City, Brighton and now Manchester United and he has not looked right in any of those games.

“If he is not carrying a problem then he simply looks exhausted and that is a big worry for England going into this summer’s World Cup.”

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final

Shearer also hints Kane may need to leave Spurs

It certainly is a worry for England fans. Kane has been scoring goals for fun for most of the season but has managed to find the net just three times in his last 10 appearances.

Shearer also raised the point that Spurs’ latest cup disappointment could tempt Kane to start considering his options.

Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The former Newcastle United striker cannot see Tottenham winning trophies any time soon and hinted that Kane may need to move to a bigger club in order to get his hands on some silverware.

“And while Tottenham is Kane’s club how long can he resist temptation from elsewhere to turn his ability in front of goal into medals?” Shearer added. “Because it is not happening at Spurs anytime soon.”

Ouch.

Although it might sound harsh, it's hard to disagree with Shearer on this occasion.

Is Alan Shearer right about Harry Kane? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment below.

