Neymar completed the most expensive transfer in football history when he moved from Barcelona to PSG last summer for €222 million.

But his time at the French club may already be coming to an end.

The Brazilian maestro has been injured in recent times, and was not even present when his side won the Ligue 1 title after thrashing Monaco 7-1 last week.

On the night of the game, Neymar uploaded an image of him playing Poker on Social media instead of attending the Parc des Princes; which went down badly with many.

Those that expressed their outrage included former French international Christophe Dugarry.

"How can Neymar not be there for the title game, how can we give him the label of leader when he does not come to share that?" Dugarry said on RMC Sport radio, per Goal.

"How can PSG accept something like that? How can he look at his team-mates in the eyes by behaving like that?

"He is spitting on the club. I think it's barbaric."

RIVALDO DROPS TRUTH BOMB

With Neymar reportedly unhappy, Real Madrid have been strongly linked with a move for the 26-year-old in the summer.

And former Barcelona player Rivaldo thinks that Neymar has to leave PSG and move to Los Blancos if he wants to become the best player in the world.

"I have even told [Neymar] he could be the best in the world," Rivaldo told GloboEsporte.com, per Goal. "But I believe that if he stays at PSG, it will not happen. He has to leave PSG.

"The football for him, if he is to be the best in the world, has to be in Spain. If you're going to analyse, there's England, Spain, Italy, Germany - all different - but I'm talking about competitive football.

"Barcelona, ​​because of his situation, is difficult. But I believe that, from what I hear, from people who bring information to me, he has a chance to play for Real Madrid.

"There, yes, I think he can be the best in the world."

It must be said, Rivaldo has a point. France is just not competitive enough for Neymar.

When on the pitch, the Brazilian has proven that he is just a class above everyone else in the league. He has scored 19 times in the league in just 20 games as his side have cruised to the Ligue 1 title.

But, as Rivaldo says, he needs to play at the highest level to become the best player in the world.

That means a return to Spain with Real Madrid, or even a transfer to a club in England, is the only way that he would be able to achieve that goal.

Does Neymar need to move to Real Madrid to become the best in the world? Or can he achieve that at PSG? Have your say in the comments section below.

