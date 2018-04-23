Unless the WWE has something up their sleeves regarding any more main roster changes, it finally looks like we have the rosters for both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown LIVE cemented following the exciting Superstar Shake-up last week.



Overall, the changes that were made over the two nights have been welcomed by the WWE Universe. This is primarily down to the fact that the reshuffling of the rosters didn’t mean Vince McMahon completely hijacked the stars of the blue brand that have impressed over the past year and sent them to RAW, which is still and always will be their A-show.

SHAKE-UP

Instead, SmackDown general manager Paige and commissioner Shane McMahon were able to retain some absolutely huge names such as AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, The New Day and The Usos.

While their biggest exits came in the form of Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode, the blue brand welcomes the likes of The Miz, Asuka, The Bar, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy and more. So, it comes as no surprise why they’ve been largely considered the winners of this Shake-up.



With fresh rosters in place after WrestleMania 34, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has revealed exactly who fits in where on the RAW and SmackDown rosters, with their main event heels featuring some rather surprising names.

On RAW, the assumption would be that Jinder Mahal could be pushed as a top heel, especially when you consider the success he has had on Tuesday’s. However, the source suggests he’s going to be a mid-card heel on the red brand.



He’s claimed that Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Corbin, and Elias are the top heels on RAW, which is great news for fans of The Drifter as it sounds like WWE won’t completely give up on him.

HEELS

While Lesnar, Owens and Zayn don’t come as a real surprise, it seems like WWE could be very serious about giving The Lone Wolf that well-documented push that has been speculated to take place at last.



On SmackDown, the top heels currently outweigh the faces by one, with Styles, Bryan, Randy Orton and Hardy occupying the top spots.

Opposite them, WWE has reportedly decided to throw in two surprising names that could be due big pushes right off the bat and act as the top heels of the blue brand.



The first three are rather obvious, as Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and The Miz are bound to portray the biggest villains on the show. Rather than placing the following two in more of a mid-card heel role, to begin with at least, WWE has decided that both Big Cass and Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas - alongside Zelina Vega - will be the top heels on SmackDown.

By outlining their roles on their respective rosters, it could be an exciting time for them all to show what they can do when placed in the top spots of both shows.



That’s unless WWE decides plans aren’t working out, and decide to shuffle their roles once again, but let’s hope that’s not the case.



What do you make of who WWE now considers their top heels on both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown LIVE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

