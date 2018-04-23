Cricket

Kevin Pietersen reveals who he partially blames for ending his England career

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has always held the limelight, be it while playing in the ground showcasing his scintillating batting skills, or outside the ground mostly courting controversies with the England Cricket Board.

Currently working as a pundit and commentator in India for the franchise-based Indian Premier League tournament, the ex-English star announced his retirement from all formats of the sport earlier in March this year.

He returned home after his stint in IPL, but will be back during the later stages of the competition.

Pietersen has now come out and blamed Sky Sports, aiming a dig at the commentary panel of the sports channel for the IPL, for his curtailed cricket career.

He took to social media and vented his anger by stating that the panel is now enjoying the T20 tournament as they are making huge money through its broadcast, while it was the same people who were against it and were not willing to allow England players to feature in the cash-rich league.

The 37-year-old wrote on Twitter: “SKY’s commentators now cashing in on the @IPL. The same ones that played a major part in ending my England career. Hilarious how the IPL isn’t viewed as a tournament for mercenaries who only care about cash...!”

Pietersen has had a history of troubles with the ECB in the past after being dropped from the side following his poor form in the 2014 Ashes series. The text message saga, thereafter, was also a major turning point.

ECB director of cricket Andrew Strauss also had his share of problems with the South African-born batsman, which was not unknown even for the cricket faithful.

An international career that lasted for a decade, Pietersen scored 8,181 runs in 104 Tests with 23 tons to his name.

His ODI career includes representing the Three Lions in 136 matches, amassing 4,440 runs.

Pietersen presently remains busy with punditry work across the globe, as well as spreading awareness for the conservation of Rhinos in Africa and India through his SORAI foundation.

