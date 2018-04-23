Football

Gary Neville made two bold claims about Kevin De Bruyne after Man City 5-0 Swansea

Manchester City showed no signs of letting their title victory hinder their form on Sunday.

While Manchester United's loss to West Brom last weekend did in fact hand them the Premier League, Pep Guardiola's side were at their brilliant best at the Etihad vs Swansea, winning 5-0.

It typified what this City side is about, dominant on the ball, skilful and above all, clinical.

Five goals didn't really flatter the Citizens enough, with the Premier League points and goals records firmly in their sights.

It was yet another masterclass from Kevin De Bruyne, who scored an absolute beauty to make it 3-0 on the day.

The Belgian may have missed out on the PFA Player of the Year award to Mohamed Salah, but it's hard to look past him as the best player in the division.

And Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville made two bold claims about the Belgian superstar on his personal podcast after the game.

The first saw him compare De Bruyne as a hybrid of two Premier League legends, while the other had him comparing the Belgian and David Silva with two of football's greatest ever.

"Jamie Redknapp compared him with Paul Scholes, but I actually think he is a hybrid between Scholes and David Beckham," Neville said.

Manchester City v Swansea City - Premier League

"He can cross and pass in a whipped way like Beckham, but he can also strike and drift passes like Scholes. He has that blend of both in terms of how he plays. He's equally important to this team now as David Silva, and that's saying something because Silva is a sensational player.

"Jamie Redknapp said Xavi and Andres Iniesta were the best two he'd seen in those forward midfield positions, and you'd have to agree with that, they were the best I'd ever seen, the Barcelona team under Pep Guardiola.

"But Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva are comparable, and that's saying something, because these are really top players. They don't waste the ball, they have the intelligence, understanding, it's really, really high level."

Praise does not come much higher.

Manchester City v Swansea City - Premier League

Neville also pinpointed De Bruyne's match-winning goal at Stamford Bridge back in September as a turning point for City, one which catapulted them to where they are now.

The task for De Bruyne and City now is to maintain this elite level in 2018/19.

