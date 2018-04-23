Mohamed Salah was rewarded for his extraordinary form this season as he picked up the PFA Player of the Year award.

The Egyptian winger has been lethal in front of goal for the Reds, scoring 31 goals in 33 league appearances for his club.

He needs just one more goal to break the record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season.

Salah noted that it was a 'big honour' in his acceptance speech, but reiterated his desire to win the Champions League with his club.

"It's a big honour," Salah said. "I don't think about myself. The most important thing is to win something with the team and we're very close now with the semi-final. Hopefully we're going to win.

"The team has helped me a lot because of the way we play. They pass me the ball a lot and always try to find me."

SALAH WAS ACCOMPANIED BY HENDERSON

Salah was not at the awards night by himself, however. He was joined by Liverpool club captain, Jordan Henderson.

And the reason why Henderson went with Salah says it all about the Egyptian.

According to Liverpool's website editor, James Carroll, Salah didn't want to go alone as an individual.

Instead, he wanted a teammate to go along with him to the event so that the team could share the award, and thus asked Jurgen Klopp if someone could accompany him.

Klopp accepted Salah's request, and sent club captain Henderson with him.

What a man Salah is. That says it all about him.

The Egyptian is clearly humbled by the award, but he is constantly thinking about the team.

He even noted earlier this month that he would throw away the chance to win the golden boot if it meant Liverpool won the Champions League.

He's quickly become a fan favourite at Anfield, and it's easy to see why.

KLOPP'S MESSAGE TO SALAH

Klopp had some nice words to say about the 25-year-old as he picked up the prestigious trophy.

“It is really rare in football that you win as an individual, an individual trophy, because it is a team game," Klopp said.

“But in this, the team lives from personalities, from characters, from players and I am really happy that I had the opportunity to be your manager in the last year.

“I think this award, you are voted for from all the other players in all the leagues in England, is an unbelievable honour so you can be really proud and your family can be really proud.

“On behalf of the LFC family, again, congratulations. It was a fantastic ride so far, but you know we have still a few yards to go. With the best wishes for your future here at LFC, [from] your manager.

“And now, please grab the trophy and come home - we play on Tuesday! See you then.”

