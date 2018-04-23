The Cleveland Cavaliers levelled the first round of their NBA play-off with a 104-100 win over the Indiana Pacers.

LeBron James scored 32 points – with 13 rebounds and seven assists – in the narrow victory after the Cavs led by 10 points at half-time.

The Pacers fought back to cut the lead to just two points in the third quarter, but a late surge from Kyle Korver – claiming two three-pointers in the fourth – helped lift Cleveland to the win as they levelled the series 2-2.

The Milwaukee Bucks also brought their first-round series to a 2-2 tie with a 104-102 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made 27 points – including a game-winning tip with five seconds remaining – as the Celtics were pipped for the win when Boston’s Marcus Morris missed a shot on the buzzer.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards are tied at 2-2 in the Eastern Conference series after the Wizards overcame the number one seeds 106-98.

And the Golden State Warriors were denied a series sweep to book their place in the second-round playoffs as the San Antonio Spurs rallied late in the fourth quarter to claim the 103-90 win. The Warriors now lead the series 3-1.