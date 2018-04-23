WWE

When you take a look at the upcoming card for the Greatest Royal Rumble event, it’s clear that WWE isn’t going to give the Saudi Arabia fans an ordinary throwaway event to please their fans.

If anything, you could say that this is a card that could rival what the WWE put on for WrestleMania 34 this year, minus the fact that, sadly, the women won’t be competing inside of the King Abdullah International Stadium on Friday, April 7.

GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE

Aside from that, every championship is going to be defended while the WWE is pulling out all of the stops with the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker and Triple H all competing in the Middle East.

The fact that there is strong speculation that Brock Lesnar could drop the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns suggests that this could be the WWE showing their Saudi Arabian fans just how much they value them by giving them a perk of this stature - something you’d certainly expect to take place in the U.S.

However, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer has revealed that there could be a lot more to this event by claiming that this definitely stretches further than the company simply visiting Jeddah to put on one show.

If anything, it can potentially result in bigger investments with WWE leaving their mark in the Middle East by opening another Performance Center and creating a much stronger relationship.

According to Ringside News, he said: “They’re not just WWE running shows and someone asked them to come in and run a sold show.

“They’re opening a Performance Center in Saudi Arabia. They’re opening a Performance Center there, and listen, I don’t know if the Saudi government is going to buy into WWE or buy WWE but I would not be the least bit surprised if that is in the works here.

“I don’t know about the whole company. I don’t know if [WWE] could sell the whole company because there’s shareholders, would Vince give up his entire...I have no idea. But obviously, was UFC years ago Flash Entertainment, so it’s possible.

“This is more than going to a country and running one show.”

PERFORMANCE CENTER

When you consider just how much money there is in the Middle East and how much money there is to be made via investments, it would come as no surprise if the WWE did end up creating a lucrative partnership with Saudi investors to further expand the company and widen their already incredible reach.

If that is in the works, then it’s clear why WWE is putting on an incredible event like this which can rival WrestleMania, rather than an ordinary show like we saw some years ago with WWE’s Beast in the East event.

Bigger investments mean the company will make more money and, hopefully, it could result in even more improvement of their product.

What do you make of WWE’s potentially big Saudi Arabian plans with the Greatest Royal Rumble event? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

