After going down 2-0 in their first-round series with the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks knew they had to also protect their home court to get themselves back in it and they duly obliged.

The Bucks tied the series up at 2-2 on Sunday with an important 104-102 game four win at home that gives them all the momentum heading back to Boston for game five.

Unsurprisingly, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the inspiration for the victory as he put on another masterful display.

After a huge 116-92 win over the Celtics in game three, this encounter was a lot closer and it needed some big plays down the stretch.

The Greek Freak is a player for the big moments and delivered two huge plays for Milwaukee in the final four minutes of the game as Boston had cut a 20-point deficit down to just five.

Just when it appeared that the 23-year-old was beginning to tire after barely sitting during the whole game, he produced a stunning moment of athleticism.

After receiving the ball on the left wing, he immediately drove into the lane with force and threw down a vicious one-handed dunk on Al Horford that sent the crowd inside the arena wild.

We've become used to highlight plays like this from Antetokounmpo but it was still jaw-dropping as he punished one of the best defenders in the league.

That gave the home team a seven-point lead but as we've seen all season long, the Celtics don't give up without a fight.

They fought back again and rookie Jayson Tatum gave them a 100-99 lead with 52 seconds remaining.

With the game then tied at 102, Giannis stepped up again with the game-winning play. After Malcolm Brogdon missed a layup, the All-Star was on hand to tip the ball in with just a few seconds on the clock.

The Bucks managed to hold off Boston and claim a crucial win as their superstar finished the night with 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes of action.

"At the end of the day in the playoffs, we know we have the best player on the floor," Brogdon said of Antetokounmpo, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "So we rely on him, and he comes through."

Antetokounmpo says having the trust of his teammates allows him to go out and make huge plays when they need it most.

"It comes back to trust," he said. "I get confidence from my teammates. My teammates trust me to make good plays.

"I've been making those plays all year long ... I think one of the most important things we can carry on from this game and move forward is that we stayed disciplined and we trusted one another down the stretch."

With the series now finely poised at two games apiece, it will switch back to Boston for a massive game five on Tuesday night.

