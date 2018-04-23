Right after losing to Brock Lesnar in destructive fashion at WrestleMania 34, the WWE decided to hand Roman Reigns an immediate rematch for the Universal Championship at the Greatest Royal Rumble event.



Leading into the New Orleans show, the majority of fans rightfully thought that The Beast would finally be dropping the title to The Big Dog. This is down to the rumours suggesting Lesnar was going to leave the WWE and re-enter the Octagon by heading over to the UFC once again.

REMATCH

While the latter is still a likely outcome, WWE swerved its audience in the best of ways in the main event inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome by having Lesnar hit six F5’s on Reigns to retain the Universal crown.

With focus turning to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, the expectation is that this time, Reigns will finally slay The Beast and become the champion. It’s easy to see why this could be the case, as Reigns could finally claim the title and become the face of the company in front of a more receptive crowd than what you see in the US, while plenty has been made about Lesnar’s WWE contract and how it could expire after this event.



However, it’s easy to jump to conclusions about what could happen. We’ve been swerved before and we could be swerved again if a claim from Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer is anything to go by.

While his comments doesn’t mean the turn of events are set in stone, it does make it seem highly unlikely that WWE would pull the plug on Lesnar’s title reign, especially as he edges closer to overtaking CM Punk as the longest world title reign in the modern era that would t eclipse CM Punk’s 434-day run.



The fact that most of the US fans will be at work during this event as it’s on a Friday suggests the company won’t make a huge change like this as they’d want the whole world to witness Reigns’ coronation.

SWERVE?

According to Ringside News, he said: “I’m getting more and more sceptical with every passing day that Roman’s actually going to beat this guy at the Greatest Royal Rumble. I think Brock’s going to retain the title. That’s my thought now.



“I mean think about this also, the show’s airing on a Friday. It’s on a Friday at noon. Like, nobody’s going to be watching it live. I mean, people work, right? To the best of my knowledge, they do.

“I mean it’s Friday afternoon. Nobody’s taking Friday afternoon off to watch the Greatest Royal Rumble - it’s five-hours long, you ain’t watching it at work.

“So, the point of this is if you’re going to do the coronation of Roman Reigns, you’ve been waiting four years. You’re going to do it on the WWE Network on a Friday at afternoon or noon eastern or whatever? I’m very sceptical. I’m starting to think he’s not going to win.”



Even though a lot of fans are going to be watching, the US market is still, by far, the biggest.



It would be strange to see Lesnar’s title reign coming to an abrupt end in the Middle East, especially if he’s not sticking around, and it’s obvious that the company will want the world to be watching when Reigns eventually does what many expect.

You also can’t forget to rule out the fact that it’s a steel cage match, while Samoa Joe will also be lurking about as he takes on Reigns at the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view.



Plus, there have also been rumours that Vince McMahon could end up giving Braun Strowman the nod to become the man that defeats Lesnar instead.



How do you think Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns goes down at the Greatest Royal Rumble? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

