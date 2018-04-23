Football

-.

Lazar Markovic called out Liverpool after scoring his first goal on-loan at Anderlecht

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Lazar Markovic's signing in 2014 was met with much optimism from Liverpool fans.

The Reds and Brendan Rodgers were looking to make some marquee signings after just missing out on the Premier League title, with the Serbian winger very highly-rated after a decent spell with Benfica.

Sadly, the £20m spent on him was a complete disaster, with Markovic's last game for the club coming nearly three years ago.

Jurgen Klopp was clearly not a fan, hence the reason why his opportunities in the first-team were brought to a halt.

In case you wondered where he is now, Markovic is currently on-loan at Belgian side Anderlecht and his career there didn't exactly get off to the best start, with reports coming out that the club were not happy with his physical condition.

However, he seems to have got over that hurdle and managed to score his first goal for the club on the weekend in a 2-1 loss to Genk.

And afterwards, Markovic proceeded to send a bold message to Liverpool, criticising them for their treatment of him and for not letting hm leave permanently.

“They asked for an unrealistic transfer fee and would not let me go permanently, even though I didn't play there anymore,” Markovic told Voetbal Krant.

“This goal is to show Liverpool that I'm still alive and I am still the same good footballer they bought.”

Wigan Athletic v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

Yeah, good luck with that, Lazar.

The Serbian is a naturally right-sided player, so the Serbian would have the small task of ousting the PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah from Klopp's starting XI.

With the Reds likely to be back in the Champions League again next season and looking to challenge Manchester City for the title, the likes of Markovic will certainly be deemed surplus to requirements in the summer.

Klopp will be looking to bolster his squad with proven talent for 2018/19, particularly in the attacking areas where they have looked a bit bare in recent weeks due to their commitments in Europe.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-LIVERPOOL

You may be alive, Lazar, but your Liverpool days are over.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
Premier League
Lazar Markovic
Brendan Rodgers
Emotional-Angry
Jordan Henderson
Liverpool
Roberto Firmino
Football
Mohamed Salah

Trending Stories

What Andres Iniesta did seconds after ref booked him for dissent v Sevilla sums him up

What Andres Iniesta did seconds after ref booked him for dissent v Sevilla sums him up

Football fans loved what Gianluigi Buffon did straight after Juventus 0-1 Napoli

Football fans loved what Gianluigi Buffon did straight after Juventus 0-1 Napoli

Jose Mourinho named the two Man Utd players that will need replacing this summer

Jose Mourinho named the two Man Utd players that will need replacing this summer

The reason why Mo Salah wanted Jordan Henderson at the PFA awards is just brilliant

The reason why Mo Salah wanted Jordan Henderson at the PFA awards is just brilliant

What Rivaldo has said about Neymar and Real Madrid might well be true

What Rivaldo has said about Neymar and Real Madrid might well be true

Gary Neville made two very bold claims about De Bruyne after Man City 5-0 Swansea

Gary Neville made two very bold claims about De Bruyne after Man City 5-0 Swansea

Ronaldinho has shared his honest opinion on Paul Pogba - and plenty of people will disagree

Ronaldinho has shared his honest opinion on Paul Pogba - and plenty of people will disagree

Gary Neville names the 'outstanding' manager that Arsenal should replace Wenger with

Gary Neville names the 'outstanding' manager that Arsenal should replace Wenger with

Alan Shearer has made two excellent points about Harry Kane after Spurs 1-2 Man Utd

Alan Shearer has made two excellent points about Harry Kane after Spurs 1-2 Man Utd

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again