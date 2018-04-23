Lazar Markovic's signing in 2014 was met with much optimism from Liverpool fans.

The Reds and Brendan Rodgers were looking to make some marquee signings after just missing out on the Premier League title, with the Serbian winger very highly-rated after a decent spell with Benfica.

Sadly, the £20m spent on him was a complete disaster, with Markovic's last game for the club coming nearly three years ago.

Jurgen Klopp was clearly not a fan, hence the reason why his opportunities in the first-team were brought to a halt.

In case you wondered where he is now, Markovic is currently on-loan at Belgian side Anderlecht and his career there didn't exactly get off to the best start, with reports coming out that the club were not happy with his physical condition.

However, he seems to have got over that hurdle and managed to score his first goal for the club on the weekend in a 2-1 loss to Genk.

And afterwards, Markovic proceeded to send a bold message to Liverpool, criticising them for their treatment of him and for not letting hm leave permanently.

“They asked for an unrealistic transfer fee and would not let me go permanently, even though I didn't play there anymore,” Markovic told Voetbal Krant.

“This goal is to show Liverpool that I'm still alive and I am still the same good footballer they bought.”

Yeah, good luck with that, Lazar.

The Serbian is a naturally right-sided player, so the Serbian would have the small task of ousting the PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah from Klopp's starting XI.

With the Reds likely to be back in the Champions League again next season and looking to challenge Manchester City for the title, the likes of Markovic will certainly be deemed surplus to requirements in the summer.

Klopp will be looking to bolster his squad with proven talent for 2018/19, particularly in the attacking areas where they have looked a bit bare in recent weeks due to their commitments in Europe.

You may be alive, Lazar, but your Liverpool days are over.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms