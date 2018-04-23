Football

Simon Mignolet mocks Harry Kane in congratulatory tweet to Mohamed Salah

So, Mohamed Salah has beaten Kevin de Bruyne to the PFA Player of the Year award.

The Egyptian has broken all sorts of goalscoring records for Liverpool this season and is also set to win the Premier League Golden Boot after notching 31 goals.

Yes, De Bruyne has enjoyed a fantastic season with City being crowned champions but few can argue that Salah doesn’t deserve this award.

While Salah looks set to end the campaign with a place in the PFA Team of the Year, the PFA Player of the Year award and the Premier League Golden Boot, he’s just hoping to help Liverpool win the Champions League this season.

"My personal ambition is to win something with the team. I always think about the team, I don't think about myself," Salah said.

"The most important thing is to win something with the team and we're very close now with the semi-final. Hopefully we're going to win. The team has helped me a lot because of the way we play. They pass me the ball a lot and always try to find me."

Salah’s comments about “always thinking about the team” and not “thinking about myself” could be a sly dig at a certain Harry Kane.

THE HARRY KANE JOKES CARRY ON...

Of course, Kane was awarded a goal against Stoke when replays were inconclusive. But after swearing on his daughter’s life and appealing to the Premier League, he moved one closer to Salah in the goalscoring charts.

It was a decision that Salah - and the rest of the footballing world - could hardly believe.

And the jokes are ongoing. And they continued after Salah won the PFA Player of the Year award.

This time, it was goalkeeper Simon Mignolet up to no good.

He congratulated Salah’s achievements by mocking Kane, tweeted: “Take care Mo, someone else might claim it! #PFAawards.”

Cheeky. Very cheeky.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool fans absolutely loved it.

But it’s not the first time in the past few days that Mignolet has got people laughing with a Salah-related tweet. Just check out this effort on Sunday morning.

Is he becoming the new Benjamin Mendy?

Mignolet has been sitting on the Liverpool bench for weeks with Klopp clearly preferring Loris Karius at the moment.

It seems the Belgian goalkeeper has turned to social media to keep himself busy.

To be fair, he’s better at Twitter than he is at saving shots...

