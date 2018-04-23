The Philadelphia 76ers have an opportunity to advance to the second round of the playoffs on Monday night when they entertain the Miami Heat for game four of their first-round series.

The Sixers secured two hugely impressive wins on the road to hold a commanding 3-1 lead and are looking to finish the job off on their home floor.

This series has been one of the most exciting to watch in the opening round as both teams have played physical with each other with a lot of chippiness.

The atmosphere inside the Wells Fargo Center is sure to be a raucous one when the Heat come to town once again which will surely give the players an advantage too.

But despite the bad blood that's transpired over the two teams throughout the season and in this matchup, Dwyane Wade couldn't help but sing the praises of the 76ers and how good they're becoming.

Philly is competing in the postseason for the first time since 2012 but their young squad hasn't been overawed by the occasion.

"They’re special," said Wade, per Philly.com's David Murphy. "They put the right team together. I’ve said that multiple times.

"Ultimately, sometimes the playoffs becomes too big for certain guys, or some guys don’t know how to match the intensity of the playoffs, or whatever the case may be. They play that way already.

"They already play to that intense level. They have an edge to them, and I think this series has given everybody a little more edge as well because of the physicality of the series."

Making his 13th appearance in the playoffs, Wade has seen everything and come up against all types of opponents over that time.

The veteran, however, admits Philadelphia is arguably the best team he's ever faced in the first round.

"This is a very good team," he said. "Outside of matching the energy that we play with, they execute very well, they are very well coached, and they have a lot of talent at a lot of different positions.

"This is definitely one of the best first-round series that I’ve ever played in, (the best) first-round opponent.

"They’re a very good team. I can’t say anything negative about them at all."

This is huge praise from a three-time champion and it shows just how much the Sixers have progressed as a team.

With genuine stars like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, they are primed to dominate the Eastern Conference for years to come.

The duo may be competing in their first playoff series, but it certainly doesn't seem that way with the level of their performances.

Philly has a team built for the future but their talented youngsters are ready to do something special now.

