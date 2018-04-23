Football

Germany's first-choice left-back Jonas Hector has done something unheard of at FC Koln

FC Cologne have experienced a remarkable fall from grace this season.

The German outfit enjoyed a fine Bundesliga campaign in 2016/17, earning themselves a spot in the Europa League where they were drawn in the same group as Arsenal.

They even managed to beat the Gunners on their own patch, but their form domestically has been horrendous.

Sitting on just 22 points with 31 rounds of matches played, Cologne are virtually doomed, with their relegation set to be confirmed on the weekend.

The loss of Anthony Modeste - their top scorer last season - was a huge blow, but it shouldn't have come to this.

With their fate effectively sealed, one of Germany's biggest clubs will have to start preparing for life in the second-tier.

As is normal with relegation in any league, they will surely have to cope with the loss of a number of their best players.

However, in a fantastic turn of events, Cologne are set to keep their one and only superstar, Jonas Hector.

FBL-WC-2018-QUALIFIER-CZE-GER

Germany's first-choice left-back - who often players in central midfield for Cologne - has decided to extend his stay at the club.

The tweet from their official Twitter account on Monday morning sparked a brilliant reaction from football fans, with Hector reminding us all that there is still some loyalty left in the game.

FANS REACT

It's a reminder that some footballers are committed to one club even in their darkest hour.

The whole situation is reminiscent of Gianluigi Buffon's decision to stay at Juventus in 2006 when they were relegated after match-fixing charges.

With the Borussia Dortmund links now over, Hector had a touching message for Cologne fans after his generous act.

FBL-WC-2018-QUALIFIER-GER-NOR

He said: “1. FC Köln allowed me to take the path from the regional league (fourth division) to the German national team. I am very connected and thankful to this club and feel very comfortable living in Cologne.

"It would have been no problem for me to switch to another club after this season, but it would not have felt right. We had many talks in the past few weeks and I had enough time to think about it. The decision for me is clear: I belong to FC and I want to go into the new season with this team and with these fans.”

Football needs more players like him.

