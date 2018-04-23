Official online NBA destination in the UK

Watch: J.R. Smith drains outrageous long-range three-point buzzer beater

The Cleveland Cavaliers secured a vital win over the Indiana Pacers in game four of their first-round series which sees them reclaim home-court advantage. 

The Cavs let a 17-point half-time lead slip in game three and were in a precarious position heading into Sunday night's encounter. 

But LeBron James wasn't prepared to allow his team to fall into a 3-1 hole heading back to Ohio and produced another terrific display. 

However, the game felt like a sense of deja vu as the Cavaliers blew a 16-point lead and were trailing the Pacers in the fourth quarter. 

But James and Kyle Korver hit huge shots late in the game to propel them to a 104-100 win at Banker Life Fieldhouse to even the series at 2-2.

The encounter in Indianapolis was a wild and thrilling one from start to finish and it was summed up by a truly outrageous play by J.R. Smith at the end of the first quarter which set the tone. 

With the opening period coming to a close in the final second, the veteran received the inbounds pass and fired a 60-foot heave from his own three-point line and incredibly saw it fall at the buzzer. 

Smith has a knack for draining difficult shots but this was ridiculous even by his crazy standards. He even lived up to his nickname of 'Swish' as he got nothing but net on the long-range shot. 

Cleveland would've hoped that he had this same luck on his last-second heave at the end of game three when he had to take the last shot for the win and fell way short. 

The 32-year-old didn't have the best shooting night overall as he was just 4-of-10 from three-point range and posted 12 points. But his stunning effort set them on their way as they dominated the first half of the game yet again. 

The Cavs, though, once again struggled to control the game and let another big lead slip as Indiana made a huge second-half run. 

Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers - Game Four

But they were bailed out by some questionable plays by Lance Stephenson in the final moments and escaped with the victory, which now puts them in a much better position heading back home. 

"You don't ever want to go down 3-1 against anybody, no matter if it's the first round or if you're fortunate enough to get all the way to the finals," James said after the game, per ESPN. "It's just too difficult."

This closely-fought series will now switch back to Cleveland for game five and there are likely to be more twists and turns to come.

