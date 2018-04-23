A handful of WrestleMania moments were created this year in New Orleans, Louisiana. Nicholas won the RAW tag team titles alongside Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey shocked the world with her incredible debut, Shinsuke Nakamura turned heel while Charlotte Flair and Asuka stole the show with a main event-worthy match of the night contender.



However, it was always going to be a tough task to even come close to arguably the greatest shock in WrestleMania history. Nobody is ever going to forget what happened in the exact same venue several years ago where the WWE fans were left in utter disbelief when the referee called for the three count to hand Brock Lesnar the victory over The Undertaker.

THE STREAK

That not only kickstarted The Beast’s dominant run in WWE - a position he maintains today - but it just so happened to end The Deadman’s unbeaten streak, something nobody thought they would ever see.

Since then Lesnar has only continued to become more destructive by introducing Suplex City to the world with WWE and Universal Championship reigns under his belt, while The Phenom has continued to slightly phase out year by year.



At WrestleMania events since that shocking night, he’s beaten Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon and John Cena, while suffering another huge loss - this time to Roman Reigns.

Although Vince McMahon eventually made the tough call to have Lesnar conquer the streak, it wasn’t the first time this had been considered. In fact, WWE seriously started to discuss The Undertaker potentially losing at the Grandest Stage of Them All nine years earlier, per Bruce Prichard when he spoke to The Sporting News.



If you work your way back through the WrestleMania events, that honour might have gone to Randy Orton and how fitting it would have been for The Legend Killer to kill the ultimate legend. Instead, WWE decided against it.

WRESTLEMANIA 21

According to Rajah, he said: “One day, Michael Hayes goes, ‘Well, ‘Taker ain’t never lost at WrestleMania’ and I’m like, Really? That’s interesting. Well, maybe somebody should talk about beating the streak?’

“I think Randy Orton [at WrestleMania 21] was really the first time we started making a big deal out of it because we had never planned it prior to that.

“Now we have something, we have something for someone to break. It’s almost like a championship, so let’s start talking about it a little bit, but it was never done by design in the beginning.”

It sounds like the formation of the streak was somewhat of an accident which turned out to perhaps the biggest honour in company history, one which has now gone to Lesnar.



Over the years, we have heard the likes of Orton and even Kurt Angle were asked about potentially ending the streak, but nobody can deny that it ended in the best way possible.



What do you make of WWE making a bigger deal out of The Undertaker’s streak towards WrestleMania 21? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

