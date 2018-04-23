Amir Khan returned to the ring in style on Saturday night with a blistering knock out win over Phil Lo Greco.

Khan had disposed of his less fancied opponent before many people even had the chance to finish making themselves a cup of tea.

39 seconds, that’s all it took.

Lo Greco hit the canvas twice in that short space of time and Khan was understandably ecstatic.

However, what was of even greater interest to the boxing loving public was the ringside presence of Kell Brook - who was working as a pundit on the fight.

Khan and Brook have a bitter history and have been circling the idea of a fight for what feels like ages.

Having walloped Lo Greco, Khan couldn’t help but call Brook out in a fiery exchange in the ring in the aftermath of the fight.

“I will fight Kell Brook and I will beat Kell Brook. I’m a better fighter and a stronger fighter. I’m not a fighter to run away,” Khan shouted down the microphone at Brook, who was standing just a few feet away.

The confrontation would have left fans salivating at the prospect of Brook and Khan stepping between the ropes together in what would be a titanic grudge match.

Brook challenges Khan to make good on his challenge

However, Brook believes Khan is simply full of hot air.

“He didn’t have any eye contact with me when I got into the ring,” Brook told Sky Sports.

“He said ‘I only signed with Eddie [Hearn] to get the fight with you, I’m running to you’, and then he turned around and ran away!

“He says he’s running to me, well Amir - I’m here.”

“I don’t think he fancies it. He can see in my eyes that I’m a possessed man. I’m hungry for blood. He knows that I’m coming to bring it. I’m no Lo Greco, I’m the Special One.

“I’m going in there to do some damage.”

Brook then went on to suggest that a fight between the two would sell out at Wembley in a heart beat.

“It’s what dreams are made of,” said the Sheffield-born fighter.

“It would be a dream to box at Wembley. I’m sure he’d love that the same way as me. When our careers are over it is going to be great to look back and tick that box.

“It would be bigger than Bramall Lane, I have to say that. Fighting down at Wembley in front of all those people, it doesn’t get any bigger.”

Enough talk lads, everyone seems to want it, lets get a fight going.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms