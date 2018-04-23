Cricket

How the ECB are planning to work the 10-ball over in the 100-ball format

It was revealed last week that the England and Wales Cricket Board will dispense with the Twenty20 competition, and replace it with a new and faster format to incentivise a wider audience and broadcasters.

The new competition, believed to be called “The Hundred”, is set to begin in 2020 and will have 15 six-ball overs and a single 10-ball over each innings.

That measures up to 40 balls less than the Twenty20 format.

The ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison, said: “This is a fresh and exciting idea which will appeal to a younger audience and attract new fans to the game.”

The format of the new competition, “The Hundred”, is still in development with several ideas still up in the air.

One being to allow multiple bowlers for the 10-ball over, according to the Telegraph.

The suggestions would allow the captain to rotate up to three bowlers, and would add a new tactical aspect to the game.

Currently, the bowler who started the over has to finish it, unless injured or suspended.

This might, however, contradict the initial plan of the ECB to shorten the game time and make it more appealing for a newer audience. A big reason the Twenty20 format was scrapped for “The Hundred”.

New Zealand v England - 1st Test: Day 1

If the idea gets the go ahead, the ECB has been assured by the International Cricket Council the new league will be given official status.

Andrew Strauss, the England director of cricket, added to what Harrison said about reaching a new and broader audience.

“What we're trying to do is appeal to a new audience, people that aren't traditional cricket fans.

"We want to make the game as simple as possible for them to understand. T20 has become a longer and longer format of the game. It is more than four hours in a lot of parts of the world. We want kids to be able to go to bed earlier and it is worth saying it is going to be on terrestrial TV. We want the more casual audience.”

