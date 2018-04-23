Whenever WrestleMania season comes around, the pressure is cranked up a notch or five as the stars of WWE want to do everything they can to not only leave an impression on a massive night, but also live in the hope that they can create a WrestleMania moment of their own.



Considering this year’s event was a seven-hour extravaganza with a star-studded card on offer, no superstar would have wanted to be one that’s involved in a forgettable match and while there has been some negativity aimed towards the event based on the ending, the positives certainly outweigh the negatives.

WRESTLEMANIA

Other than Charlotte Flair and Asuka stealing the show in their SmackDown Women’s Championship match, all of the attention is - rightfully - falling on Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet had enough pressure on her already after making the switch from the UFC, so throwing her in at the deep end and make her have her debut at WrestleMania in front of 78,000 fans with the likes of Kurt Angle and Triple H in the ring would have understandably made her nervous.



You would never have guessed it, though. While many thought Rousey would be involved in a handful of big spots and spend most of the time on the apron, she shocked everyone with her amazing performance - unless your Superstar Billy Graham who does seem to have a personal vendetta against the former UFC star.

That doesn’t mean every WWE Hall of Famer dislikes what happened. For example, TMZ recently caught up with Jim Ross, who has seen his fair share of debuts and amazing matches so when he’s full of praise, you know it’s deserved.

DEBUT

While joking around and claiming only he’s the better signing WWE has made, he admitted that Rousey’s performance was the best debut he’s ever seen throughout his career.



According to Ringside News, he said: “I thought Ronda Rousey’s debut was the most impressive thing I’ve seen in pro wrestling in my 40-year career.

“Best debut I ever saw. A great hire, smart move by WWE.”

Other than getting public praise from Vince McMahon himself, it probably won’t get much better than this with JR seeing some of the best compete on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The hard work isn’t done, though. That momentum needs to continue as she improves, especially if she’s to advance to WrestleMania 35 and do what the rumours are suggesting to battle Charlotte in a potential main event clash.



What do you make of the praise JR has given Ronda Rousey and her amazing debut?

