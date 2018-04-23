Boxing

How Amir Khan responded when asked to describe Kell Brook in one word

Amir Khan’s return to the ring was nothing short of spectacular.

The 31-year-old had floored his opponent - Phil Lo Greco - twice in just 40 seconds before the referee called a halt to proceedings.

Lo Greco had absolutely no answer to Khan’s lightning hand speed and quite frankly the ref did him a favour by calling it early.

However, it was a confrontation with long time rival Kell Brook in the aftermath of Khan’s scinitilating performance that really captured the attention of the boxing public.

Brook was working ringside as a pundit and entered the ring after the fight.

It turned into quite a fiery exchange between the two after Khan challenged Brook before turning his back and leaving the ring.

“I will fight Kell Brook and I will beat Kell Brook. I’m a better fighter and a stronger fighter. I’m not a fighter to run away,” said Khan.

However, Brook was seemingly unphased by what the 31-year-old had to say and has since spoken out, intimating that Khan is simply full of hot air.

“He didn’t have any eye contact with me when I got into the ring,” Brook told Sky Sports.

“I don’t think he fancies it. He can see in my eyes that I’m a possessed man. I’m hungry for blood. He knows that I’m coming to bring it. I’m no Lo Greco, I’m the Special One.”

Amir Khan v Phil Lo Greco @ Echo Arena Liverpool

The bad blood between these two runs deep, and there is no doubting that a bout between the two would be a massive matchup.

sadly, until terms can be settled upon we will have to survive off the trash talking.

Thankfully that has been of a decently high standard.

Khan was recently interviewed during a training session and asked “What word comes to mind when you think of Kell Brook?”

“I dont want to say it,” he replied, through a sly laugh and smile.

It’s not all too surprising that Khan does not think too highly of his Sheffield born rival.

Whatever that word is that he does not want to say, it probably wouldn’t be appropriate before the watershed.

The boxing world is desperate for Brook and Khan to get their hands on each other and put all the chat to bed.

The possibility of a fight seems to be gathering momentum - and in truth, it can’t come soon enough.

