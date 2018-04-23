Boxing fans who forked out good money to watch the fight may have felt shortchanged, but Amir Khan couldn’t have done much more in his comeback bout on Saturday evening.

It took the 31-year-old just 39 seconds to knock out Canada’s Phil Lo Greco at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Khan, who hadn’t fought since losing to Canelo Alvarez back in May 2016, knocked Lo Greco down inside the opening 15 seconds and then finished the job shortly afterwards.

“I caught him early and speed was causing him big problems,” an elated Khan was quoted as saying by the Telegraph after the fight. “It’s been two years but I have not lost anything. The hunger is still there, my body just needed that break.”

This was Khan’s first appearance since signing a surprise three-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom back in January and the victory over Le Greco has increased the possibility of a 2018 fight against his long-term rival Kell Brook, who stepped into the ring after the bout.

“It’s all banter, I respect Kell,” Khan said after renewing their rivalry. “It’s a fight that can happen down the line. The option is there, we’ll sit with Eddie Hearn and discuss it next week. The main thing is I’m back.”

However, it was an embarrassing evening for Lo Greco, who came into the fight as the 9/1 outsider. Although he wasn’t expected to beat Khan, boxing fans inside the Echo Arena were anticipating the Canadian would put up more of a fight.

Lo Greco tweets after Khan defeat

He had only lost three of his 31 professional fights prior to Saturday evening - against Shawn Porter, Errol Spence Jr. and Joseph Elegele - but had no answer to Khan’s speed and power.

The 33-year-old has now tweeted following his 39-second defeat, insisting that he trained intensely for the fight before congratulating Khan on his victory. However, perhaps unsurprisingly, boxing fans are still slating his performance in the replies.

Some of those replies are savage.

But he must have expected some stick after lasting less than one minute against Khan, especially following the trash-talking.

Fortunately, some few boxing fans are encouraging him

Fortunately, there are some nicer boxing fans who have encouraged him to come back stronger after this humiliating defeat.

Lo Greco surely won’t want to bow out on such a low note.

But given the fact he turns 34 in July, it wouldn’t be a complete shock if he does decide to hang up his gloves.

