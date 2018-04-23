UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals when he's targeting return to the UFC

Although Khabib Nurmagomedov has brought a feared reputation with him to the UFC, it didn’t take long for several lightweight contenders to call out The Eagle following his lightweight championship win at UFC 223.

The frustration is understandable, as is the popular opinion that he isn’t the rightful undisputed champion of the 155-pound division as he defeated Al Iaquinta over five rounds, a fighter who is ranked 11th.

NEW CHAMPION

At the same time, many are arguing that Conor McGregor is still technically the champion as he never lost the championship. Then again, the title does need to be put on the line in the first place, something the Notorious failed to do since capturing the gold back at UFC 205.

Since the Brooklyn event, El Cucuy, Dustin Poirier, Eddie Alvarez and Kevin Lee have been calling out the dominant Dagestani while McGregor is always going to remain in the conversation with an epic Ireland vs. Russia clash guaranteed to generate record-breaking revenue for the UFC.

With all of this going on, Khabib is the one who has been making the least amount of noise. Now, though, he’s broken his silence on Instagram as he revealed he will return to the Octagon in November and will fight anyone the UFC chooses.

PLANS

He posted: “Lightweight division is the most competitive division in #UFC.

“At this moment, atmosphere is very heated: there is Conor and Tony, Poirier, Lee and Alvarez, all of them are good. Fight with any of these guys would be very interesting and competitive.

“I never choose opponent, fought any fighter who was offered me to fight, and I’m not going to change that.

“I’m coming back November - December to defend my belt. Whoever @UFC decide to fight me with, I’ll sign.”

Nurmagomedov has never hidden the fact that he’s going to be out of action for a while, especially with Ramadan around the corner.

However, this should be more than enough time for UFC president Dana White to figure out how this entire lightweight situation is going to play out and who deserves to try their luck at becoming the first man to beat the Russian.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s plans for the rest of 2018? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

