It appears that The Bella Twins could be on their way back to the WWE.

In June 2007, Nikki signed with WWE and was assigned to developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling alongside her twin sister Brie Bella, forming the duo The Bella Twins.

She made her debut on SmackDown in November 2008. Bella is a two-time WWE Divas Champion. Her second reign is recognized as the longest in the title's history at 301 days.

She took time off to let her neck, which she had surgery on, heal up.

John Cena and his longtime girlfriend made big headlines last year at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida following their mixed tag team match against Maryse and The Miz.

Cena did the unthinkable when he got down on one knee and popped the big question to her. They had been dating for years, but it was believed that he would never marry again due to his previous marriage that ended badly.

Add in the fact that the former champion flat out told Bella that he wouldn’t marry again or have children with her. Bella has been busy teasing the WWE Universe about a possible WWE wedding. However, that was not meant to be.

Keep in mind that before WrestleMania 33, there were some rumors going around that she would be forced to retire after the event due to her neck issues.

It’s been well documented that Cena and Nikki broke up earlier this month. Now, that they are no longer together, Nikki is focusing on her career and thinks that it would be a great idea to return to in-ring action under the sports entertainment company’s banner.



Brie decided to take time off from WWE in 2016 to get pregnant with daughter Birdie Joe. Bella and Daniel Bryan are already planning on having a second child, according to Brie on Twitter.

On April 11th, 2011, Brie defeated Torres to win the Divas Championship, marking the first time either twin had held a championship in WWE.

Brie went on to successfully defend the championship against Kelly Kelly at the Over the Limit pay-per-view event, after switching places with Nikki.

The Bella Twins were last seen on WWE television at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in January by competing in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Over the weekend on Twitter, Nikki teased a return to in-ring action after having this exchange with SmackDown General Manager Paige.

“Hey @RealPaigeWWE 🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️👯‍♀️ Brie and I would love to put the SnapBack, Nike kicks, jersey, flannel, headband, and twin power back on in that WWE ring! Feeling pretty ICONIC.... 😏 N.”

