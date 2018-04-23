Mohamed Salah got the ultimate reward for his incredible individual season by being crowned PFA Player of the Year on Sunday night.

The Egyptian has scored 41 goals in all competitions for Liverpool since his arrival from Roma for £37 million last summer.

And his 31 goals in the Premier League so far will surely see him land the Premier League Golden Boot as well.

After getting his hands on the trophy, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from fans, players and pundits alike.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson even claimed he’s in the same league as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Messi and Ronaldo have done it at that level for 10 years plus, but Mo is good enough to stay at this level and keep improving,” Henderson said.

"Definitely this season in terms of the way he's played, the goals he's scored and the impact he's had on games, means he's up there with the best."

While, in a video message, his manager Jurgen Klopp said that Salah should be very proud of himself.

“I think this award, you are voted for from all the other players in all the leagues in England, is an unbelievable honour so you can be really proud and your family can be really proud,” Klopp said.

“On behalf of the LFC family, again, congratulations. It was a fantastic ride so far, but you know we have still a few yards to go. With the best wishes for your future here at LFC, [from] your manager.”

And now, one of the best players in football history has got involved.

Step forward, Pele.

After seeing Salah had won the PFA award, the Brazilian wrote: “Congratulations on your award, @22mosalah. What a season. And more to come in the Champions League and World Cup. It's been great to watch you.”

Classy.

Of course, Salah would trade that PFA award for a Champions League winners’ medal if he had the chance. But he has the opportunity to win both in what would be an incredible campaign for himself and Liverpool.

Salah faces his former club, Roma, in the semi-finals of the Champions League and are favourites to progress to play either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final.

Then, as Pele mentioned, Salah's attention will turn to the World Cup in Russia.

Salah’s injury-time penalty for Egypt against Congo saw his country qualify for the tournament and him become a national hero.

Pele is right, it’s certainly been great to watch him this season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms